Scattershots: Outfitters Fair, Winter Birding Challenge, indoor archery league

Southtowns Walleye to host Outfitters Fair
It’s that time of year again for the Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York to host its annual Outfitters Fair. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at its clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. The focus will be to allow for the sale of new and used hunting and fishing equipment. Guns and ammunition are not allowed. The Outfitters Fair is open to the public with free admission and free parking.
If you would like to be an exhibitor, contact 716-796-5372 or 716-864-2938 and secure a table for $35 each. A limited number of tables are available. For more information, check out southtownswalleye.com.
Winter Birding Challenge underway
In celebration of the Birds on the Niagara Festival set for Feb. 10-12, Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles have collaborated to create a Winter Birding Challenge along the Niagara River Corridor, a globally significant Important Bird Area. The challenge, which started Dec. 20, will focus on 13 birding hot spots along the Niagara River this winter. Visit them all and receive a 2022 Winter Birding Challenge patch.
Anyone who registers before Feb. 12 will be eligible to win a Vortex Optics Diamondback HD Spotting Scope and tripod. The winner will be announced at the end of the Birds on the Niagara Festival. Registration for the Challenge is $20, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Registration will take place at outsidechronicles.com/bonchallenge/. If you would like more information, check out birdsontheniagara.org.
3-F indoor archery scratch league
The Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society (3-F Club), located at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, will be starting an Indoor Archery Scratch League for members and nonmembers starting Jan. 4 and 5. This is the only time that nonmembers can shoot, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. Club members can shoot any day of the week. The league will continue for eight weeks, and the total cost is a one-time fee of $30.
The league is for individuals, not teams, using a Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. If you would like more information, contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194.
Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot begins Jan. 8
If you are a woman resolved to get involved with the shooting sports in 2022, look no further than the Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program that is held the second Saturday of every month (Jan. 8) at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 2 p.m. It is a great way to get started and each month is something new involving shotguns, rifles, archery and more. The event is limited to 25 participants. The fee is $20 for adults, $15 for junior ladies ages 12 to 17.
As always, the day will begin with a review in safe gun handling (if firearms are involved) given by certified safety instructors. All ammunition is supplied through a local grant of the Friends of the NRA. Eye and ear protection is mandatory, and if you do not have any, there will be some available on site. Guns are also available should you need one as a beginner. Bring your own if you have one. For more information, call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Pre-registration is required.