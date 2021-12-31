Scattershots: Outfitters Fair, Winter Birding Challenge, indoor archery league

3-F indoor archery scratch league

The Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society (3-F Club), located at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, will be starting an Indoor Archery Scratch League for members and nonmembers starting Jan. 4 and 5. This is the only time that nonmembers can shoot, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. Club members can shoot any day of the week. The league will continue for eight weeks, and the total cost is a one-time fee of $30.

The league is for individuals, not teams, using a Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. If you would like more information, contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194.

Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot begins Jan. 8

If you are a woman resolved to get involved with the shooting sports in 2022, look no further than the Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program that is held the second Saturday of every month (Jan. 8) at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 2 p.m. It is a great way to get started and each month is something new involving shotguns, rifles, archery and more. The event is limited to 25 participants. The fee is $20 for adults, $15 for junior ladies ages 12 to 17.

As always, the day will begin with a review in safe gun handling (if firearms are involved) given by certified safety instructors. All ammunition is supplied through a local grant of the Friends of the NRA. Eye and ear protection is mandatory, and if you do not have any, there will be some available on site. Guns are also available should you need one as a beginner. Bring your own if you have one. For more information, call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Pre-registration is required.