Outdoorsman Hall of Fame names inductees

The New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame will be honoring 12 inductees at its annual banquet May 21 at Theodore’s Restaurant in Canastota. Four Western New York sportsmen have been recognized this year for “giving back” to the outdoor community.

Charter Capt.Larry Jones of Mostly Muskies Charters will be inducted for his efforts involving muskellunge protection through the Niagara Musky Association in the Niagara River and on Chautauqua Lake. Another Erie County resident, Tom Fischer with the Erie County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, was selected for his work with the popular “Teac h Me To Fish” clinics held around the county. He is also an instructor with the state’s Hunter Education Program.

In Chautauqua County, the late Eugene Pauszek – outdoor writer with Dunkirk’s Evening Observer – will be honored posthumously for his dedicated work with the “Take-a-Kid” Fishing Program, Chautauqua Fish Advisory Board and Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, among others. In Wyoming County, Brian Krawczyk has been instrumental in reviving youth fishing day, is a master hunter education instructor and mentors disabled archery hunters.

Other inductees: Tom Bryant (St. Lawrence County), Robert Flavin (St. Lawrence County), Ricardo Grisolini (Madison County), Don Hahn (Oneida County), Early “Butch” Kortright (Sullivan County), Chad Norton (Onondaga County) and Laurie Rankin (Delaware County). In the Pioneer category, Col. LeRoy W. Short, USAF (Oneida County) will be recognized, along with Jack Gramlich (Onondaga County) with an Educational Program Award, and ECO Steve Lakeman (Oneida County) with the Dave Pierce Memorial Award for his efforts with youths involving hunting.

Tickets are $25 and should be purchased in advance. Registration begins at 3 p.m. with the dinner at 4. For more information, call Scott Faulkner at 315-829-3588. For more on the hall of fame, check out nysohof.org/.

WHI, Salmon Slam, $1K a Day

The Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Team Tournament is scheduled for May 20-21 based out of Wilson Harbor. The best six salmon for the day will determine the winning catches based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. Each day is a separate event, and the entry fee is $400 for each day. An additional $200 will be earmarked for the top teams based on combined scores for both days.

May 13 through May 19 will be the WHI Salmon and Trout Slam and the $1K a Day contest. For the Slam, a bit of strategy is involved as you are allowed to only weigh five salmon and two trout. You must choose which seven fish to keep over the seven days of the contest. Cost is $300 per boat. For the $1K a Day, catch the biggest salmon for the day of everyone registered to win the daily prize. Entry fee is $100 for the boat. For more information, contact Kevin Jerge at 863-1001.

Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Set for May 13

If you are a woman looking to learn more about the shooting sports, look no further than the North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 2 p.m. May 13. The event is limited to the first 25 women. The cost is $25. Girls ages 12 to 17 may register for $20. You must pre-register by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

The May focus will be on shooting trap and skeet. Five-stand might be added, if available. Bring your own shotgun (12- or 20-gauge). If you don’t have a firearm, one may be provided for you. All ammunition will be provided through the program. Eye and ear protection is mandatory. Opening instruction on safe firearms handling is mandatory.

Smelt Festival returns May 26

The popular Lewiston Smelt Festival will be returning at 5 p.m. May 26. The festival has not been held since 2019, prior to the pandemic. The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub located on Water Street at the Niagara River to host the festival, along with Tops Lewiston.

The festival was moved to a date later in the month to allow for better weather. Once again, there will be live music, with food and beverages available for purchase. Smelt are also available for $5, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Niagara River Pen Rearing Project in Youngstown. Details can be found online at NiagaraRiverRegion.com.