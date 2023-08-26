One-Day Walleye Tournament scheduled for Sept. 9

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York will hold its second One-Day Walleye Tournament on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9. Weigh-in will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Rules are simply one legal walleye – your biggest for the day. You do not need to be a member of Southtowns Walleye to participate. It will be held in New York waters only.

Entry fee is $35, of which $20 will go into the prize pool. First place will be 35%, second place 25%, third place 20% and fourth and fifth places will each be 10%. If there is a cancellation due to the weather, there will be a drawing for prizes. There will be an award gathering with food at the club following the weigh-in. Extra tickets for food is $15. For more information, call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245.

BOW backpacking trip set for Sept. 10-11

The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program will host a one-night backpacking trip on the Cascade Lake Trail near Eagle Bay in the Adirondacks on Sept. 10 and 11. The trip will be led by BOW instructors Leslie Surprenant and Barb Brenner, immediately following lunch at the end of the fall BOW Workshop weekend. The group will hike about 4 miles to a campsite on the north shore of the lake.

The trip is designed for BOW participants who have already taken the Backpack Camping class (previously called Wilderness Camping) and want guidance before venturing out on their own. The trip includes hands-on instruction involving knot tying, tarp hanging, bear bags and canisters, using a compass and fire starting. Participants must provide their own gear and food, but instructors may be able to loan some gear. The cost is $45 per person, and you must be registered by Sept. 1. For more information, contact 518-402-8963.

Double T harvest shoot Sept. 9-10

Double T Archery, located at 1120 N. French Road in Amherst, will hold its popular harvest shoot Sept. 9-10 at the club range. Registration will take place each day from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost for members is $10 per day or $15 for both days. Nonmembers may participate at $15 per day or $20 for both days. Children under 14 years of age are free with a paying adult.

There are a total of 30 3-D targets available for compound archers and there are 15 bag targets for traditional archers. There also will be a “coon shoot” on Saturday night at dusk for $5 per person. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. For additional information, contact 563-7532.

Early Canada goose season opens Sept. 1

The first waterfowl season of the year – the early nuisance goose season – starts Sept. 1 in Upstate New York. This special season enables waterfowlers to target resident Canada geese and allows for relaxing of some of the regulations. Hunting begins at one-half hour before sunrise, and it extends to one-half hour after sunset. The daily bag limit is 15 birds per day per person (except for the Lake Champlain area, where it is 8). Hunters may use electronic calls during the September season, and they may use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells at a time. However, a semi-automatic shotgun capable of holding more than six shells in both the chamber and magazine combined may not be used at any time.

Nontoxic shot is required. Hunters must possess a state hunting license, a Harvest Information Program number and a current Federal Migratory Duck Stamp that is signed across the face of the stamp. The early season ends Sept. 25. For more information, go to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html.