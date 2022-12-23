Scattershots: One-day fishing tourneys, indoor archery league, Hamburg gun show dates

Southtowns Walleye Club announces one-day contests

Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York will be offering four one-day fishing contests in 2023, for club members and the general angling public, beginning with an ice fishing tournament Feb. 23 on Chautauqua Lake. Starting time is one minute after midnight and weigh-in will take place at Hogan’s Hut in Stow from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cost to participate is $35, which includes a barbeque chicken dinner (or a rib dinner for $5 extra). Sign up at Southtowns Walleye at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, or Hogan’s Hut, 3503 Old Bridge Road, Stow. Dinners will be served at Hogan’s Hut from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the contest.

The tournament is for perch, walleye, bluegill and crappie. It will be based on a legal limit catch for each species. If you catch 50 yellow perch, the total catch will be weighed. For walleye, five fish is the limit and all five will be weighed on the tournament scale. Crappie totals are 25 fish with a minimum length of 10 inches each. For bluegills, there is no limit or minimum size. A total of $20 from each entry fee will be placed into a prize pool and divided up for each division, with prizes for first through third place. For more information contact, Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245 or Paul Sanchez at 228-6520.

The other one-day contests are scheduled for April 22 (yellow perch in Lake Erie); July 19 (Junk Fish tourney for carp, sheepshead, bullhead, catfish, rock bass, bluegill, sucker and calico); and Sept. 9 (walleye on Lake Erie). Details are to come on each event. For more information, visit www.southtownswalleye.com.

3-F Indoor Archery Scratch League starts Jan. 10-11

The Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society (3-F Club), located at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, will be starting its Indoor Archery Scratch League on Jan. 10-11 for members and non-members. This is the only time that non-members can shoot, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (unless accompanied by a member). Club members can shoot any day of the week. The league will continue for eight weeks, and the total cost is a one-time fee of $35. There is unlimited shoot ahead or behind.

The league is for individuals, not teams, using a Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome to compete in the league but must shoot at 20 yards. There will be 15 rounds of three arrows each week. For details, contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 946-6625.

Fur Handling Seminar at Collins Club Jan. 7

Collins Conservation Club, located at 2633 Conger Road, Collins, will be hosting a fur handling seminar in conjunction with the Erie County Trappers Association from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 7. Attendance is free. Trapping supplies also will be available for purchase. Fur hats will be sold by Hoot’s Furs.

This is a great workshop to learn about better trapping techniques, including preparing pelts, learning about pelting and fleshing, stretching, drying, and sizing. There will be kid’s games, prizes, and raffles. The kitchen at the club will be open. For more info, call Patti at 337-2556 or Hoot at 397-1315.

Hamburg Gun Show Set for Jan. 7-8

The first big gun show for 2023 will be held at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Avenue, Hamburg on Jan. 7 and 8. Operated by Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, the shows provides a perfect opportunity to sell, buy, and trade modern and antique firearms. All state and federal laws are followed during the show, one of three such shows held in Hamburg each year (the others are in April and September). The Pistol Permit offices for Erie and Niagara County will also be in attendance. Officials also will be there to endorse pistol permits for anyone purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, which is now required.

This is more than just a gun show, too. The event has a wide variety of shooting components and outdoor-related products. With more than 300 tables expected, the show has moved to the bigger event building next to the gaming facility at the fairgrounds. Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7. For more information, call Bruce Johnson at 542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.