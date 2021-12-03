Scattershots: NYS Winter Classic Tournament is Jan. 1-Feb. 28

The New York State Winter Classic Fishing Tournament is slated for Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2022. Registration fee is $25 for the statewide competition. All waters of New York are eligible for contestants, including open water and through ice. General main event species include pike, trout, pickerel, walleye, perch, crappie and panfish.
The tournament again will use the FishDonkey app on your smartphone and the contest will be based on length. There will be weekly, monthly and overall big fish prizes with catch-and-release options. Early bird door prizes are up for grabs, as well as door prizes once the competition begins. Register at NYSwinterclassic.com or through the FishDonkey app. Cash prizes will be based on the number of anglers competing in the tournament.
Three-F winter skeet league underway
After a year of no winter skeet league due to Covid concerns, the Three-F Club at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, is back to busting clays on its skeet fields. The league began Wednesday, but there are openings for individual shooters. You must have six scores recorded by Jan. 16. The league continues through March 27.
League shooting takes place Wednesday during the day and evening, Saturdays and Sundays. There is unlimited shoot ahead options, but no makeups unless league shooting is canceled due to weather. When shooting a league round, there is a $4 league fee and $5 charge for the clay birds. Prize money will be paid for Class A-B-C and position. For more information, contact Mark Fasso at 531-5996, Russ Loverde at 583-9651 or David Alexander at 258-0261.
NCFCC awards banquet set for March 12
The Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs will hold its annual awards banquet on March 12 at The Brookside, 2929 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. Ticket price is $35 per person and will be presale only. Call Dave Whitt to order tickets at 754-2133. Deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 28.
The purpose of the banquet is to honor the group’s award recipients for 2021. Among the awards include club of the year, conservationist of the year, business of the year, hunter safety educators of the year and lifetime achievement award winner, to name a few. Nominations are being sought by President Chris Schotz of Sanborn by Feb. 28. Send them to longbarrel50@hotmail.com. For a copy of the form, contact Schotz or visit ncfcc.org. He also will accept nominations for the Don Bronson Memorial Conservation Wall of Fame.
Covid increases impacting Erie County meetings
A sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, increased hospitalizations and some reinstated restrictions are starting to have an impact on holiday meetings, gatherings, and other special events. Check with the group, organization or club to see whether a specific calendar item is still being held.
For example, the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s Christmas gathering with the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board celebrating the end of the year on Dec. 9 at their normal meeting location in North Amherst has been canceled due to Covid concerns. It will not be rescheduled.