Scattershots: NYS Winter Classic Tournament is Jan. 1-Feb. 28

The New York State Winter Classic Fishing Tournament is slated for Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2022. Registration fee is $25 for the statewide competition. All waters of New York are eligible for contestants, including open water and through ice. General main event species include pike, trout, pickerel, walleye, perch, crappie and panfish.

The tournament again will use the FishDonkey app on your smartphone and the contest will be based on length. There will be weekly, monthly and overall big fish prizes with catch-and-release options. Early bird door prizes are up for grabs, as well as door prizes once the competition begins. Register at NYSwinterclassic.com or through the FishDonkey app. Cash prizes will be based on the number of anglers competing in the tournament.

Three-F winter skeet league underway

After a year of no winter skeet league due to Covid concerns, the Three-F Club at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, is back to busting clays on its skeet fields. The league began Wednesday, but there are openings for individual shooters. You must have six scores recorded by Jan. 16. The league continues through March 27.