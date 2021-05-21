Scattershots: North Forest clay shoot, Lake Erie catfish tournament on agenda

North Forest clay shoot May 30
The North Forest Rod and Gun Club, at 6257 Old Niagara Road in Lockport, will be celebrating 60 years of shooting sports with a Sporting Clays Shoot on May 30. The one rotation of shooting will begin at 9 a.m. in a shotgun start, with up to five shooters allowed per station. This is a 100-bird shoot.
Entry fee is $50 for adults and $35 for junior shooters. There is also a $10 Lewis option. Registration closes at noon May 28. You must register online at Scorechaser.com. For more information, contact Ashley Butcher at 698-5892 or John Butcher at 628-2211 or visit NFRGC.com.
Lake Erie Catfish Tournament May 29
The fourth annual Cattaraugus Creek Catfish Tournament is set for May 29 on Cattaraugus Creek and Lake Erie only starting at noon. Weigh-in will take place at 12:30 a.m. at the Hanover Marina, a change from the original announcement. You must be in line with a cooler or livewell to allow for catch and release of any catfish. Up to six catfish may be weighed in with one sheepshead also allowed for a side pot prize. There is also a prize for biggest catfish overall. Dead catfish will not be weighed in, but there is no penalty.
The competition is sponsored by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving. There will be a 60-team limit. Entry fee for the two-person teams is $200. You must be registered by May 28. You may fish from a boat or from the shoreline and you may not start fishing until noon. All catfish must be at least 16 inches long to be weighed in. Follow the details on Facebook @Catt.CreekCatfishTournament.
Contestants will receive a free one-day fishing license if you plan on fishing in Seneca Nation waters. There will also be a free one-day launch at the Hanover Marina. Boats may launch earlier to prevent any long lines at the ramp.
WNY Trout Unlimited meeting
Jerry Kustich, well-known author and master fly-rod builder, will be the featured guest speaker when the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited holds its virtual monthly meeting May 25 at 7:30 p.m. He is the brother of local fly-fishing expert and author Rick Kustich, who was the featured speaker in March.
Jerry will be speaking on bamboo fly rods (their construction and history). He was a master rod builder at RL Winston, and then at Sweetgrass Rods, a company he co-founded. The public is invited to attend the meeting. Request a link by sending an email to meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
Wilson Harbor Salmon Tourney winners
The Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament was back into its normal time slot in the third weekend in May, but with some changes that saw the event extended to two days – with single-day events and an overall winner by combining the two-day catch. The WHI nearly doubled its field of boats from a Covid-riddled field last year compared to 34 teams May 15-16. A total of $53,000 in cash prizes was awarded.
The big winner was Elsie K, led by Capt. Jeremy Meyer of Saginaw, Mich. With a second- and third-place finish in each of the single day contests, Elsie K claimed the overall title with 306 points (based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound). Teams could weigh in their best six salmon each day. Elise K’s total winnings were nearly $15,000. Last year the team came in second.
Winner of the first day was Yankee Troller and Capt. Rich Hajecki with a total of 163 points. On Day 2, Mr. Squirrelly led the charge with 155 points. Each single-day winner earned $4,500 plus a Calcutta package of $3,500 each day.