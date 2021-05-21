Scattershots: North Forest clay shoot, Lake Erie catfish tournament on agenda

North Forest clay shoot May 30

The North Forest Rod and Gun Club, at 6257 Old Niagara Road in Lockport, will be celebrating 60 years of shooting sports with a Sporting Clays Shoot on May 30. The one rotation of shooting will begin at 9 a.m. in a shotgun start, with up to five shooters allowed per station. This is a 100-bird shoot.

Entry fee is $50 for adults and $35 for junior shooters. There is also a $10 Lewis option. Registration closes at noon May 28. You must register online at Scorechaser.com. For more information, contact Ashley Butcher at 698-5892 or John Butcher at 628-2211 or visit NFRGC.com.

Lake Erie Catfish Tournament May 29

The fourth annual Cattaraugus Creek Catfish Tournament is set for May 29 on Cattaraugus Creek and Lake Erie only starting at noon. Weigh-in will take place at 12:30 a.m. at the Hanover Marina, a change from the original announcement. You must be in line with a cooler or livewell to allow for catch and release of any catfish. Up to six catfish may be weighed in with one sheepshead also allowed for a side pot prize. There is also a prize for biggest catfish overall. Dead catfish will not be weighed in, but there is no penalty.