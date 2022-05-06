Scattershots: Niagara Musky Association announces awards winners

The Niagara Musky Association held its annual banquet at Pearl Street Grill in Buffalo on April 30 and the following awards winners were recognized:

Bill Mendel President’s Award: Went to Joe Soldaczewski of Hamburg. Joe was instrumental in the group’s Strawberry Island and Motor Island beaver abatement program. He has been a frequent volunteer with the NMA's junior angler education outreach program.

Tim Wittek President’s Award: Given to Chris Driscoll, fish biologist with Region 9’s Department of Environmental Conservation. This was given in acknowledgement of his outstanding work with the NMA/DEC muskellunge acoustic telemetry program in the Buffalo harbor.

NMA Memorial Award: Nominees were Andrew Lacko of Kenmore, and Gary Melnyk of Buffalo. Melnyk received the NMA Memorial Award based on his tireless work at NMA functions and fundraisers for the past fifteen years. Gary joins his wife, Hope, as only the second married couple to receive the award.

NMA Hall of Fame: Frank Stachowiak of Cheektowaga, a member of the NMA for 28 years and a board member since 2003, was inducted at the banquet. Frank has been instrumental to the success of nearly every NMA project since joining. He has wrapped trees and removed garbage from Strawberry and Motor islands. He coordinated the club's monthly fundraising for nearly fifteen years, cultivating connections throughout the fishing industry with companies large and small. His contributions to the NMA, the Niagara River and Buffalo Harbor musky fisheries have been huge.

2021 Top Ten Muskies: John Miller (Lackawanna), 52 inches; Carl Schenk (Cheektowaga), 51.5; Louis Long (Buffalo), 50.5; John Pensyl (Lockport), 49.5; Sean Leary (Buffalo), 49; Scott McKee (Williamsville), 49; Tom Page (Tonawanda), 48.5; Joe Soldaczewski (Hamburg), 48.5; Scott Kitchen (North Tonawanda), 48; Andrew Lacko (Kenmore), 47.5.

Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot event May 15

The North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot will change things up a bit in May as the group tries to encourage more females to participate in the shooting sports. This month’s shoot will be on Sunday, May 15, starting at 1 p.m. The focus will be on trap, skeet and 5-Stand for ladies ages 12 and up. The day begins with a session on safe gun handling. Eye and ear protection is mandatory. Some will be provided if you do not have any.

Shooting will take place at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Cost to participate is $20 for adults, $15 for junior shooters age 12 to 17. All ammunition will be provided. To preregister or to ask questions, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Register by May 13.

SWA perch contest set for May 21

The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will hold its annual yellow perch tournament May 21 on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost to register is $15 and you must be a SWA member to participate. Weigh-in for the contest will be from noon to 2 p.m. The competition will be based on your five heaviest yellow perch. Minimum length for a perch is eight inches.

Registration will only take place at the SWA meeting. The next (and final) meeting before the perch contest will be May 19 at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Jerry Lesinski at 649-8202.

Avian Flu concerns in wild birds

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been found in several wild bird species in different parts of New York. This does not present an immediate health concern for the public. No known HPAI human infections are documented in the U.S.

This recent HPAI strain likely came from Europe, where it has been circulating since 2020. Since late November 2021, the HPAI H5N1 Eurasian strain began being detected across North America. This outbreak expanded rapidly in mid-March in North America and HPAI has been detected in many states, including those that share a border with New York.

In February, the first case of HPAI in New York was found in Suffolk County in a domestic flock. Since then, AGM has detected HPAI in domestic poultry flocks, gamebird breeder facilities and shooting preserves.

To date in New York, HPAI has been found in captive chickens, pheasants, and ducks in Dutchess, Ulster, Monroe and Fulton counties. HPAI was detected in free-ranging wild birds in Cayuga, Clinton, Montgomery, Monroe, Onondaga, Seneca, Suffolk, Nassau, Livingston, and Wayne counties. As birds spread out on the landscape during the nesting season, disease transmission is expected to decrease. Report any suspicious bird deaths to the DEC office in Buffalo by calling 851-7000.

