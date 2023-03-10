Niagara County Federation names top conservationists for ‘22

Rather than wait until the evening of the awards banquet, the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs has gotten into the habit of naming the winners of its annual awards in advance of the formal gathering – set for March 25 at The Brookside Restaurant in Newfane. In a perfect world, it would allow for the winners, as well as family and friends, to attend. However, the deadline to purchase tickets to the dinner is March 13, so act quickly. Contact President Chris Schotz at 716-260-7462 or Mike Johannes at 716-523-1727 for tickets. Tickets are $40 per person.

And the winners are:

• Oliver Jones Memorial Award for Sportsperson of the Year: Ed Pettitt of Newfane, who is actively involved with the Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) organization, protecting Second Amendment rights.

• Leroy Winn Memorial Award for Club of the Year: North Forest Rod and Gun Club of Lockport. The club is focused on the shooting sports and hosts the Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program for women.

• Carl Lass Memorial Award for youth or youth program administrator: Tim Gunther of Lewiston, who runs the Junior Program at the Three-F Club. He filled some big shoes with the passing of Dale Shank.

• Milford “Pinky” Robinson Memorial Award for dedication to the Great Lakes fisheries: Mike Fox of Youngstown, a longtime member of the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board and active in the pen rearing and tank projects in the lower Niagara River.

• James Reed/Don Meyer Memorial Award for dedication to firearms hunter safety training: Christopher Dain of Cheektowaga.

• Steve Fountain/Archie Lowery Memorial Award for bowhunter education training: Brian Tierney of Newfane.

• Ken Berner Memorial Conservation Award: ECO Nathan Ver Hague of Newfane.

• John Daly Award for top conservation-minded elected official: Shawn Foti of Newfane.

• Victor Fitchlee/William Hilts Sr. Memorial Award for Lifetime Achievement: the late Tim Horanburg of Olcott, former Town Supervisor for the Town of Newfane for many years. Hilts was added to the name of the award with his passing in December.

• John Long Sr. Award for top conservation business: Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Youngstown.

• President’s Award, selected by Schotz: Dave Whitt of Lewiston.

• Don Bronson Memorial Conservation Wall of Fame: The committee added two new members – the late Victor Fitchlee of Royalton and longtime sportsman and conservationist Ernie Calandrelli of Lewiston. Fitchlee was an old-timer who should be recognized on this wall. Calandrelli, a champion turkey caller, hunter, and fishing guide, received the Fitchlee Award a few years ago and continues to offer his services around the country for youth hunts and veteran gatherings.

Deer Search to hold tracking seminar March 19

If you are interested in training your dog to track a deer or bear that may have been wounded, Deer Search of Western New York will be holding a blood tracking seminar March 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St. in West Falls. This is an introductory seminar.

Breed of your dog is not the issue. Intelligence is key, along with having a good nose and a great relationship between the dog and owner. It’s good exercise, and dogs love to track. Do not bring your dog for this event. No preregistration is necessary. For more information, call 716-652-4650.

Bassmaster Classic in Tennessee March 24-26

The 2023 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic is scheduled for March 24-26, returning to the Tennessee River out of Knoxville. This world series of bass fishing was held there in 2019 and it was the largest attended Classic in its long history.

Activities kick off March 23 starting at 5 p.m. at the Plaza Terrace, adjacent to the Knoxville Convention Center. There will be live music, fireworks and kids' activities. The popular Outdoors Expo will be held during the Classic in the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. Live weigh-in will take place in the Thompson-Boling Arena. You can follow all of the action live at www.bassmaster.com. It’s an exciting event, no matter what kind of fisherman you are.