Scattershots: New walleye Derby announced

The New York waters of Lake Erie will have another walleye fishing contest this year. The New York Walleye Derby will be held from June 25 through Aug. 7.

“It’s just your old-school, old-fashioned fishing derby,” says Capt. Jim Steel, one of the contest organizers. Entry fee will be $35.

Prizes will be based on the number of entries. The deadline to enter is June 17. There will be weigh stations along the Lake Erie shoreline: Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda; Blizzard Bait and Tackle in Angola; and Westfield Bait and Tackle in Westfield. Derby boundaries will be the New York waters of the Upper Niagara River and Lake Erie. For more information, check out the derby website at www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Walleye tournament and expo set

Primitive Patriot Outdoors will host the Western New York Walleye Classic from June 3-5 out of Barcelona in Lake Erie. For Big Fish Friday on June 3, entry fee is $100, but you are not required to participate if you are in the tournament on Saturday. Fishing begins at 7 a.m., and you must drop off your catch at the Monroe docks in Barcelona by 3:30 p.m., with only one fish.

For the tournament on June 4, it is the best six walleyes with a minimum size of 20 inches. Boat check is at 5:30 a.m., and a shotgun start will take place at 7 a.m. For both contests, fishing will be in New York waters only and teams may use up to nine rods while fishing. The cooler must be back to the docks at 3:30 p.m. Weigh-in will take place at When Pigs Fly BBQ, 8254 First St., Westfield, at 5 p.m. Deadline to register for the tournament is May 22.

New this year will be an outdoor expo that will take place at three different venues over the three days. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will be outdoor vendors at When Pigs Fly; indoor vendors at the Monroe Harbor Building; and seminars at the Monroe Pavilion (Saturday and Sunday). For more information on the tournament or how to become a vendor, call 716-490-4226.

Southtowns Walleye Association announces awards winners

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York held its annual Harry A. Smith Awards Banquet. The following members were recognized for their outstanding efforts the last two years (2020 and 2021) due to Covid-19.

Youth of the Year: Parker Endress of Hamburg for all his hard work to benefit the club.

Lou Podger Award (for heaviest fish caught by a senior member): For 2020, the award went to Michael Sacca of Buffalo with an 11.61-pound walleye. For 2021, the award went to Dennis Buczkowski of Orchard Park with a 12.28-pound walleye.

Jim Ridge Memorial Award (for top volunteer the past two years): Randy Scott of Hamburg.

Harry A. Smith Memorial Award (for outstanding contributions to the club over several years): Mike Kaczmarek of Cheektowaga for his efforts involved with the Hamburg Sport and Travel show, the fishing pond and more.

President’s Awards for 2020 and 2021 (handed out by past president Sue Guenther): Jeff Kucinski of Grand Island, Jim Stechenfinger of Sloan, Dan Endress of Hamburg, and Chris Guenther and Lynette Guenther, both of Orchard Park.

A Special Recognition Award was given to the Derby Committee for all its hard work the past two years to help keep the club afloat during the pandemic.

Ray Scott, father of modern bass fishing, dies

Ray Scott, the founder of the first professional bass fishing trail and Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS), died of natural causes Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama, at the age of 88. In 1967, while waiting out some bad weather on a fishing trip, he had the bold idea to create a bass fishing format that would take the fishing world by storm. He also created one of the largest fishing organizations in the world with BASS in 1968. In its heyday, BASS boasted more than 750,000 members.

Through his guidance, Scott led the charge to make significant changes in the world of fishing. The Bassmaster Classic, one of his brainchildren, is considered the World Series of Bass Fishing and took professional bass fishing to the next level. Members of BASS rode the wave of popularity that eventually influenced every aspect of modern sportfishing – from safety to catch-and release, from water quality to promotions of the sport, among other things – through Scott. He was the ringmaster, the ultimate promoter that put fishing alongside other spectator sports. He truly was the father of modern-day bass fishing.

