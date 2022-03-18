Scattershots: New fishing regulations, spring bird class, banquets in Youngstown and Medina

Spring is in the air, quite literally, as thousands of birds are migrating through the skies of Western New York. If you would like to learn more about birds, an informative, eight-week course called “Spring Ornithology with Dr. Steve Kress” will begin March 31. The course is hosted by the Cayuga Bird Club, and is being offered via Zoom. Classes will be held on Thursdays through May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Lectures also will be recorded for later viewing. The course fee is $125 per household. For more information, registration and gift certificates, visit: www.cayugabirdclub.org/spring-ornithology