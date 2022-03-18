Scattershots: New fishing regulations, spring bird class, banquets in Youngstown and Medina

New fishing regs begin April 1
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced the adoption of numerous freshwater fishing regulations that will make thing more streamlined, less complicated, and easier to understand. The agency also will be reducing the number of special regulations.
Some of the more significant changes include opening dates for several species. Walleye, Northern pike, pickerel, and tiger musky will now open May 1 (instead of the first Saturday in May); the inland muskellunge season will now open June 1 (instead of the last Saturday in May after this year), and June 15 for black bass (largemouth and smallmouth).
New panfish regulations will reduce the daily limit on sunfish from 50 to 25 fish and increasing the minimum size on crappie from 9 to 10 inches. DEC also will be experimenting with 11 bodies of water to determine if larger sunfish can be produced under a 15-fish-per-day harvest limit and an 8-inch minimum size limit.
Check out the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov for details and the numerous other changes. The new regulations guide will be out shortly.
NWTF Banquet set for April 2
The Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fund-raising banquet April 2 at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company, 625 3rd Street, Youngstown. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. A single ticket member and meal is $50. Membership renewal is $35.
Sponsor packages are available, as well as early bird sportsman tickets. For more information, contact Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151. Tickets are available online at www.events.nwtf.org/321210-2022/tickets.
8-week spring bird class available
Spring is in the air, quite literally, as thousands of birds are migrating through the skies of Western New York. If you would like to learn more about birds, an informative, eight-week course called “Spring Ornithology with Dr. Steve Kress” will begin March 31. The course is hosted by the Cayuga Bird Club, and is being offered via Zoom. Classes will be held on Thursdays through May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Lectures also will be recorded for later viewing. The course fee is $125 per household. For more information, registration and gift certificates, visit: www.cayugabirdclub.org/spring-ornithology
Kress will use audio recordings, videos and outstanding photos in his presentations, perfectly timed to coincide with bird migrations in WNY. You will also gain a better understanding of bird behavior, including discussions on bird song, migration, courtship, family life, conservation, and how to recreate bird-friendly habitat on your own land. If you have questions, email cbc.ornithology@gmail.com.
State Canal System offers grants
The New York State Canal System Tourism Infrastructure and Event Grants program ends in less than two weeks. The program offers counties, local governments, not-for-profit groups and federally recognized Native American tribes the opportunity to earn up to $15,000 for events and up to $24,000 for tourism infrastructure and amenity support. Applications are due April 1.
Two funding categories are available: event support from $500 to $15,000 and tourism infrastructure/amenity support from $5,000 to $24,000. Applicants can submit for one or both categories. For more information or an application, check out https://eriecanalway.org/resources/grants.
New York State Canal Corporation, through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have teamed up to launch the competitive grant program to support tourism and recreation along the New York State Canal System, including canal waterways and Canalway Trail.
Sportsmen’s Dinner and Seminar in Medina
The Bow Bending Believers will be hosting its 16th Annual Sportsmen’s Dinner and Seminar on March 26 at the Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Road, Medina. Guest speaker is Merle Fredericks, executive director of the Christian Bowhunters of America. Tickets are $5. Call 585-765-2839 for more information or tickets.
Doors open at 4 p.m. Official antler scorers will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m., if anyone wants to bring a set in for scoring. A chili dinner will be dished out from 5 to 6 p.m. and Fredericks will give his seminar at 7 p.m. on “How to Get Your Name in the Book.” It should be a great evening of fun and fellowship.