Scattershots: New book on hunting dogs, furbearer sightings survey, walleye school registration

New book focuses on hunting dogs

Hunting dogs are an important part of the overall hunting experience. Whether you are chasing rabbits, flushing upland birds, or letting them retrieve waterfowl, our canine friends can be an important tool and companion when pursuing wild game. No one knows that better than John Jarzynski, of Lawtons, author of the book “Beagle Boy – A Life with Hunting Dogs.”

Jarzynski is no stranger to the written word. His first book, “Tally Ho: Confessions of an Old Beagler,” is an appropriate precursor to the current book. As an English teacher for three decades with Gowanda Central High School, he has developed a writing style that is informative and humorous. He grew up with beagles in a hunting family, instilling a passion that lives on to this day. He has passed on that tradition to his son, Quentin.

While hunting cottontails and snowshoe hares is a great winter activity, the importance of field trials for running these dogs is also covered extensively in the book. Jarzynski is vice president of the Northeast Beagle Gundog Federation and judging the trails (even with his son) helps feed the enthusiasm he has for dogs and the sport. You can almost hear the baying of the beagles as you read through the book. The book can be purchased through Amazon for $9.99.

Hunters needed with furbearer sightings survey

Now that nearly all big game seasons have ended in the Empire State, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Wildlife could use a hand with furbearer sights around the state. The best way to do that is by taking to the fields in pursuit of the state’s many small game opportunities and keep an eye out for bobcat, otter, fisher, marten, weasel, snowshoe hare, gray fox and fox squirrel.

In addition to an actual visual sighting, DEC is also interested in tracks, scat and roadkill. The agency will take as much information as it can get, including date, time, town, type of habitat found, and GPS coordinates. DEC would love a photo, too, if you have one. Data collected will allow biologists to better understand the distributions of these species, improving the agency’s management. To learn more about the survey and how you can upload the information, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/30770.html.

Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Jan. 14 in Lockport

The popular North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program will be featuring the shooting sports at its Jan. 14 gathering, with certified instructors working with the women on skeet, trap, and 5-stand target shooting. The program will be held at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for adult women, $20 for junior ladies 12 to 17 years of age.

After a review in safe gun handling, the women will head out to the discipline that they are most interested in for proper instruction. Bring your own 12- or 20-gauge shotgun. Ammunition will be provided for free. Loaner guns are available. Ear and eye protection is mandatory. Bring your own or it will be provided. Space is limited to 25. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for more information or to preregister. Deadline to sign up is Jan. 12.

Walleye School Registration Opens

The inaugural Eastern Lake Erie Walleye School, scheduled to be held Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Convention Center in Niagara Falls, is well along in the registration process. Nearly half the 170 available seats are reserved, but instructors and organizers would like to see a full house like they have with the 2023 edition of the Salmon School.

Featured walleye speakers will be Craig Sleeman, of Victor, who fished the National Walleye Tour in 2022; Lance Valentine, an electronics expert and noted walleye expert; Ali Shakoor, walleye professional and a top captain and instructor; and Don Ruppert, a Lake Erie walleye skipper out of New York and organizer of the Sunset Bay Shootout. These are all top industry professionals and charter captains who will be offering attendees a wealth of walleye wisdom. This unique school is the first of its kind for the Fishing Expo, which is only six weeks away.

Cost to attend the school is $100. This includes a seat in the school, lunch, and drink, as well as a four-day pass to the Fishing Expo, slated for Feb. 16-19. The Convention Center is located at 101 Old Falls St. For more information on the school, including registration details, check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com.























