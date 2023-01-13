Scattershots: National Walleye Tour pros Craig Sleeman, Mike Yarema to speak at meeting Jan. 19

National Walleye Tour pro Capt. Craig Sleeman of Victor will be the featured speaker at the Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York meeting slated for Jan. 19 at the group’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Accompanying Sleeman will be his NWT fishing pal Mike Yarema of Phoenix. The public is invited to attend. There will opportunities to join the club and sign up for the club’s 39th annual walleye derby scheduled for June 10-18.

Sleeman and Yarema will give an overview of their “Road to Dunkirk” in last year’s NWT circuit, including a Power Point presentation that will focus on the techniques that helped them both qualify for the championship in Dunkirk. They will talk about the locations that they fished. Sleeman finished seventh in the year-end contest, quite an accomplishment. Yarema finished eighth as a co-angler. For more information on Southtowns Walleye, check out southtownswalleye.com.

Fly Fishers International meeting set for Jan. 19

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International will hold its monthly meeting in person on Jan. 19 at the American Legion Post 735 starting at 7 p.m. The location of the meeting is 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. The club is finally meeting in person again after a lengthy Covid response.

The program for the event will focus on the “Wet Fly Swing,” with detailed instruction on this effective technique in area rivers and streams. The club teaches fly fishing and prospective new members are welcome to attend. The club also will detail its involvement in the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, including beginner fly fishing sessions, fly casting and fly tying. For more information on the club, the website is now https://www.lecflyfisher.com. For more information on the Expo, log on to niagarafishingexpo.com.

16th annual WNY Rabbit Derby is Feb. 4

Small game hunters rejoice: The 16th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby will be held on Feb. 4, and nimrods from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Southern Ontario will vie for trophies and prizes – including the Frank Privitere Golden Rabbit Cup. You can sign up as individuals or teams – all for charity. Final weigh-in will take place at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg, from 7 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For the hunt, all state hunting rules must be followed. Cost to register is $25 per person. This year’s charity benefactors include the ALS Association, the Patriot Guard of WNY, several other local veteran causes, as well as the Southtowns Walleye Youth Fishing Derby. You must be registered by Jan. 27. For more information, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.

Wolcottville Gun Show scheduled for Jan. 21-22

Niagara Frontier Gun Shows has announced that it will return to the Wolcottsville Fire Company located at 6137 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, for another gun show Jan. 21-22. This is a perfect opportunity to sell, buy and trade modern and antique firearms. All state and federal laws are followed during this show (including an instant background check for any firearms sales), as they do with all their shows. The pistol permit office for Niagara County will be in attendance to help with sales and information. They also will be there to endorse pistol permits for anyone purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, which is now required.

This is more than just a gun show. The event has a wide variety of shooting components and out-related products that could be of interest. There are more than 75 tables scheduled for the weekend show. Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, call Bruce Johnson at 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.