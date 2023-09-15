National Hunting and Fishing Day to be celebrated with Wildlife Festival

National Hunting and Fishing Day will be celebrated on Sept. 23 across the country. First established by President Nixon in 1972, it honors the hunting and fishing communities with a focus on conservation.

One of the main goals of NHF Day is to recruit hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling and conservation. Through self-imposed fees and excise taxes, sportsmen and women have raised more than $57 billion, including more than $100,000 every 30 minutes for conservation.

On the local front, there are two NHF Day events that help to convey the message. The New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival is slated for Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission to the festivities is free, with a focus on the next generation of outdoors users. It will be held at the Power Vista located at 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Many of the same exhibitors and presenters are back, including Nickel City Reptiles with Jeff Musial; wildlife rehabilitation groups including Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, Skyhunters, AWARE and Wild Kritters; dog agility and training by Lewiston Police K-9 unit; the New York State Conservation Tent, including booths from the Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Parks and loads of hands-on activities. The Primate Sanctuary is back, as is the Niagara River Anglers Association’s fishing pond. The event is co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs.

In Erie County, the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will be at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road in Elma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. DEC will be on hand, with plenty of other outdoors-related booths. There will be demonstrations by Ducks Unlimited, Erie County Trappers, the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. Many attendees also will safely learn about the handling of a bow, crossbow, rifle, shotgun and air pistol through certified instructors. The events are free to attend, and a free lunch will be provided.

Also, in honor of NHF Day, the DEC will host the 24th annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House and Family Day at the facility from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 2133 County Route 22, Altmar, in Oswego County. Behind-the-scenes tours will be given throughout the Open House. Admission is free. For specific questions about the open house, contact Betsy Ukeritis, DEC Environmental Educator, at 315-314-0768.

Markham to speak at FFI meeting Sept. 21

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s James Markham, Senior Aquatic Biologist with the Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit, will be the guest speaker when the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International convenes for its monthly meeting Sept. 21. It will be held at American Legion Post 735, located on Legion Parkway in West Seneca starting at 7 p.m.

Markham will talk about steelhead status in the New York tributaries of Lake Erie where he has been involved with unique management efforts involving these prized fish. It is always a popular presentation, and you need not be a member of the club to sit in on the talk.

The September meeting will begin at 6 p.m. as members offer fly tying guidance and casting instructions. For more information on LEC FFI, visit the club’s website at lecflyfisher.com.

Early firearms bear season underway

As of Sept. 9, the Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting an early firearms season for black bears in the southeast portion of the state within the Southern Zone. The season will continue until Sept. 24. The early gun season for bruins is only open in Wildlife Management Units 3A, 3C, 3H, 3J, 3K, 3M, 3P, 3R, 4P, 4R and 4W in the Catskills region.

The early bowhunting season for bears will open in the entire Southern Zone on Oct. 1, followed by the regular firearms season beginning Nov. 18. In the Northern Zone, the bowhunting season for bears in WMUs 6A, 6G, 6K and 6N, and regular bear season in WMUs 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6H and 6J begins Saturday.

Remember that 12- and 13-year-old big game firearms hunters are not approved to hunt black bears currently, only deer.

Free fishing day slated for Sept. 23

There will be a Free Fishing Day on Sept. 23 in New York State in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day for anyone 16 years of age and older. Anglers ages 15 and under do not need a license.

While no fishing license is required, you must abide by the rules and regulations for the body of water you fish. For more information on fishing regulations in the Empire State, visit dec.ny.gov.

Virtual waterfowl meeting Sept. 25

If you want to find out what’s going on in the world of waterfowl, especially as it relates to Western New York, Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 wildlife biologists will host a virtual meeting on Sept. 25 to update the public on what’s happening with ducks and geese. The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants are asked to register at https://meetny.webex.com/weblink/register/red9f3a74921497a4ed7c1b7dafbef420 and you will receive instructions to join the webinar once you have been approved.

Highlights of the meeting will include upcoming goose and duck hunting seasons, Atlantic Flyway population number updates and wetlands management updates for Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, and the Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma and Braddock Bay Wildlife Management areas. Contact DEC's Iroquois Wildlife field office at 585-948-5182 for more information.