Naples Creek trout sampling March 23

One indicator of spring is the Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual spring sampling of rainbow trout in Ontario County’s Naples Creek. Fisheries biologists will be conducting the sampling at 9 a.m. March 23 just north of the Village of Naples at the Route 245 bridge. Hundreds of people normally turn out for this spectator event.

This fisheries work allows for the netting of rainbow trout to allow biologists to record length, weight, gender and spawning conditions. Region 8 personnel will make their results available through the Avon office before the April 1 inland stream opener. Anglers are reminded that catch-and-release fishing for trout is available in most inland streams. However, Finger Lakes tributaries are closed until April 1. The main bodies of the Finger Lakes are open to fishing year-round.

Turkey Banquet set for March 26

The Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its 27th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on March 26 in Youngstown. Site for the gathering is Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company, 625 Third St. Doors open at 3 p.m. and dinner is at 4:30.

The group is dedicated to the conservation of wild turkey and the preservation of the hunting tradition. For more information, contact Herb or Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151. You must purchase tickets in advance. Order tickets online at https://events.nwtf.org/events. Dinner and membership is $55. A JAKES membership and meal is $25.

Bear Harvest results released for 2022

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation released bear harvest numbers for last fall, and New York big game hunters tagged an estimated 1,318 bruins during the 2022 hunting season. As in previous years, the Catskills Region led the way with the greatest bear harvest densities. According to wildlife biologists working the Big Game Unit, hunters totaled approximately 458 black bears in the Northern Zone – a 14% increase from 2021. There were roughly 860 bears taken in the Southern Zone, about a 9% decrease. The total harvest was about a 10% decrease from the five-year average.

There are always some interesting tidbits of information when these results are compiled. For instance, the youngest hunter tagging a bear was 13 while the oldest hunter was 93. The heaviest bear, taken from Windsor in Broome County, weighed in at 520 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Unit with the heaviest bear density was WMU 4R (western Greene County and portions of Schoharie, Delaware and Ulster counties). A total of 15.5 bruins were recorded per 100 square miles in the WMU. In the Southern Zone, 348 bears were harvested during the bow season and 274 were tagged in the regular season. A total of 234 came during the early season. For the Northern Zone, of the 458 estimated harvest, 434 were taken during the regular season. For a complete breakdown of the bear harvest summary, click through to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/42232.html.

DEC Conservation camp registration April 2

Online registration for the DEC's Summer Camps program will be opening at 1 p.m. April 2. Now in its 76th year, the program offers weeklong adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17. DEC operates four residential camps: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); and Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County). Camp capacities will be reduced again this next year to provide the safest experience possible.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of outdoor adventures and are encouraged to try new things. Activities may include fishing, bird-watching, fly-tying, archery, canoeing, hiking, camping, orienteering and hunter safety education. One hunter education program of gun, bow or trapping is offered at each camp during four of the weeks. Class size is limited for hunter education programs and campers must sign up during registration and complete the homework in advance.

All four camps offer at least six one-week sessions (Sunday to Friday) beginning July 2; Camp Colby, Rushford, and Pack Forest will operate for seven weeks. One week of camp remains $350 per child for 2023, and includes meals, trips and a T-shirt. Some of the local county federations offer scholarships to attend the camps on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs still has a few available. Contact Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for more information. The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club also offer scholarships. Contact Joe McAdam at 570-3436. For more information on the camps, visit dec.ny.gov/education/29.html.

Boston Valley Trap League begins March 26

Boston Valley Conservation Society, located at 9624 Zimmerman Road in Boston, will be starting its 10-week summer trap league March 26. Shooting times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Teams, individuals and practice shooters are all welcome. Targets may be Amateur Trapshooting Association registered. If you have any questions, contact Ernie Miller at 335-4111.