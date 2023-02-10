Southtowns Walleye multi-species ice fishing tourney Feb. 25

Organizer Tom Chiavetta with the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY sends word that the group is moving forward with a one-day multi-species ice fishing tournament on Feb. 25 on Chautauqua Lake. Then again, the final say will be up to Mother Nature, depending on the weather between now and then. The tournament will begin at 12:01 a.m. that Saturday and continue through 2 p.m., when the official weigh station will close at Hogan’s Hut, 3503 Old Bridge Road, Stow. The weigh station will open at 11 a.m. Eligible species include perch, walleye, bluegill and crappie. If the contest is not held, the tournament officials will offer a drawing for the prizes.

Winners will be based on total weight of the legal catch for each species. For example, the walleye limit on Chautauqua is five fish per person, with a minimum length of 15 inches. If you have five legal walleyes, the total weight of those five fish will determine the winning catch. The same goes for up to 50 perch, 25 bluegill (no minimum size), and 25 crappie, with a minimum size of 10 inches. Entry fee is $35, which includes a barbeque chicken dinner. If you prefer a rib dinner, add $5. Dinners will be served at Hogan’s Hut from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fees can be paid at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse at 5895 Southwestern Blvd. in Hamburg or at Hogan’s Hut. For more information, contact Tom Chiavetta at 716-208-4245 or Paul Sanchez at 716-228-6520.

Free Fishing Days Feb. 18-19

The first free fishing weekend of the new year is scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19. What this means is that no one needs to acquire a fishing license to fish any freshwater in the state if you are 16 years of age or older for the weekend. Anyone under 16 years of age does not need a fishing license. However, you must still abide by the regulations that pertain to the body of water you intend to fish. To find out more about free fishing weekends, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/44804.html#Days

While the intent of the weekend was for ice fishing and to get more people involved with the winter sport, you can use it for any kind of freshwater fishing in the state, including locations such as the open waters of the Niagara River. To learn more about ice fishing, click through to https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/119684.html. It is also a perfect opportunity to take a friend or family member.

Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 17-20

Get ready to participate in the 26th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count, set for Feb. 17-20. Last year, nearly 385,000 people joined in on the four-day event. During that timeframe, approximately 7,009 species of birds were identified in 192 countries.

It is easy to get involved. First, decide where you want to sit (or stand) to watch birds for four consecutive days, observing for 15 minutes or more each day. Then, when you arrive each day, count the birds you see in the location. If you can identify birds by sound, they count, too. Compile all your bird sightings and log them in at www.birdcount.org. If you are a little unsure on what you should be doing, or would like to find out more information, there will be a free webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15. You must register in advance at the tab that can be found at www.birdcount.org. It will be a great learning experience, you will be helping a worthy cause and it is free.

Southtowns Walleye Outfitters Fair sold out

If you were thinking about setting up a table at the 2023 Outfitters Fair hosted by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, you missed out. Fair organizers said all tables have been sold for displaying new and used hunting and fishing equipment. The fair is scheduled to be held March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southtowns Walleye clubhouse in Hamburg.

Entry fee is free and so is the parking, a deal that can’t be beat.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No guns or ammunition are allowed in the hall for this event. For more information, call 716-796-5372 or 716-225-7055.