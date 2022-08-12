Scattershots: Mac Atack wins Con Club tourney, national walleye tour coming to region

Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club tourney results

The Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club in Dunkirk held its 17th annual tournament (also known as the Con Club Tourney) on Lake Erie from Aug. 5 to 7, sporting a full field of 100 boats. The contest is based on consistency. Teams may only bring three walleyes per day to the scales. The overall winner is based on a total weight over three days of fishing and receives the $10,000-plus prize. We gave you a little bit of a teaser Thursday in The Fishing Beat when we told you the Mac Attack team with Daryll MacNeil of Lake View and his son Derek of Eden, as well as Daryll’s brother-in-law Tom Nelson of Hamburg and his son Tommy of Cicero set the pace with 55.04 pounds of ‘eyes. We also told you where they did it.

Fishing out of Daryll’s Polar Kraft Kodiak 200 that had recently picked up from Blue Water Marina, their strategy changed a little bit each day. They knew the general area that they wanted to fish. When they hit a big fish, they would circle back to try to catch more. When that would dry up, they would move on to the next strike.

Second place was Capt. Tom Slawatycki of Elma with the Fishknotzee team that consisted of his son Ben of Elma and Jim Dolly Jr. of Gasport, weighing in 53.83 pounds. Their strategy was to stay in contention the final day. They focused in 85 to 93 feet of water, putting their lures 40 to 80 feet down using stickbaits with anything purple or green. Top brands included Bombers, Renoskys and Storms. Off the divers, a nuclear green 3D harness worked best, but only during rough conditions on the lake. When it was calm, the divers did not work for them.

Tom Miranda of Amherst with the Pole Dancers team fished out of Dunkirk with Gordie Anderson of Grand Island and Mark McMahon of Niagara Falls concentrating in 80 feet of water. Fishing close to the bottom with stick baits, they weighed in 51.23 pounds of walleyes. Best lures were Yalleye Mooneye Minnows and Renoskys on 7, 9, and 10 colors of lead core. They were also running spoons on diver rods, placing third overall with 51.23 pounds of walleyes.

The fourth-place team was Eye-Fish led by Capt. Jim Klein, his brother Jason of Florida, and Don Zack, who is legally blind. On Friday they fished the Canadian line to take three 5-pounders and then slipped into 70 feet of water to hit big fish for the day, an 8.17-pound walleye on a small spoon. After three days, they had 51.15 pounds of walleyes.

Big fish for the tournament was a 9.39-pound ‘eye reeled in by the Bart’s Boys team consisting of Mark Mohr of Springville, Nick Miller of Hamburg, and Marshall Hibbard of Lewiston. For a complete list of winners, visit the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Facebook page.

National Walleye Tour hits Dunkirk

The top walleye pros in the country will be battling it out to be the best fisherman when the National Walleye Tour comes into Dunkirk Aug. 24-26 for the circuit’s 2022 championships. After four qualifying events in Michigan, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, 40 pros and 40 co-anglers will be competing for a lucrative prize structure. All anglers had to pre-qualify to enter this contest.

Daily weigh-ins will take place beginning at 3 p.m. each day at the Dunkirk Pier, located at 2 Central Ave. There will be a kids fishing clinic following the weigh-in Aug. 25. After the first two days of fishing, the top 10 anglers will be allowed to fish on the final day. The top prize package is a Ranger 620FS Deep V boat with Mercury 250 XL Pro XS motor package valued at $90,000 plus $30,000 in cash. For more information, visit www.nationalwalleyetour.com.

Fall LOC Derby offers $68,000 in prizes

The Fall Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby kicks off Aug. 19, offering anglers a grand prize of $25,000 for the largest king salmon and a total of $68,000 in cash prizes for the 18-day contest. Because the focus is on the salmon division, anglers can “double down” on prizes with $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place, and $1,100 for third. Make sure you are a LOTSA member at www.lotsa1.org for other prizes.

The remaining categories are for steelhead and brown trout with first place awarded $2,500 and second place $1,000. The top 20 in each division receive a check. There is also $1,000 in daily awards for the big fish - $500 for salmon and $250 each for steelhead and brown trout based on minimum weights. Cost to enter is $40 for the entire derby, $20 for youth ages 10 to 15, and $20 for a one-day pass. Check out www.loc.org for details.

Second Amendment Shoot at Evans R&G

Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road in Angola, will be hosting its Second Amendment Appreciation Shoot on Aug. 27 – a 100-bird trap/skeet tournament. Skeet shooting will start at 9 a.m., while the trap portion will follow at 10:30 a.m. A standard handicap system will be used to score all 100 birds.

Entry fee is $75, which includes a chance at a Weatherby Orion shotgun. Games of Wobble Trap and a Quail Walk also will be held for participants. For more information on the day or to pre-register for the shoot, contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

Fish Odyssey begins Aug.19

The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby, celebrating its 46th anniversary, again will be accepting fish in seven species categories from Aug. 19 to 28 through a new-and-improved Fishing Chaos app on your smartphone. In the Adult Division, species categories are smallmouth bass, walleye, salmon, rainbow trout, brown trout, carp, and lake trout. Entry fee is $30. A one-day option is available for $10. Cash prizes total nearly $10,000.

In the Youth Division, which is free for any junior angler under 16, species categories are bass, walleye, trout, salmon, panfish, sheepshead, and carp. Check out fishodyssey.net for details. An approved measuring device must be used for the derby. For more information, contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013. Early bird drawings are underway so don’t wait to register.