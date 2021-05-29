Scattershots: LOTSA meeting, Southtowns Walleye Derby entry deadlines set, fish stocking orders

The concept is simple. Fish on Lake Ontario targeting salmon and trout for the day. Bring your best three salmon and trout to the scales at Clark’s Park in Wilson before 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best three fish (total weight) as well as for the biggest fish overall. Sign up by 6 a.m. the morning of the contest at Bootlegger’s Cove Marina and the Gas Shack in Wilson, and The Boat Doctors in Olcott. Scoring will be based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. For more information, call Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

Southtowns Walleye Derby entry deadlines set

The countdown has started to register for the 37th annual Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York’s Walleye Derby, set for June 12-20 on Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River. More than $100,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs for this nine-day event. No registration will take place following the in-person sign-up from noon to 5:30 p.m. on June 11 at the SWA clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. The club will also have a sign-up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 3. You can also sign up at the monthly club meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. June 10.