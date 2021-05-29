Scattershots: LOTSA meeting, Southtowns Walleye Derby entry deadlines set, fish stocking orders

LOTSA meeting in Olcott
If you are looking to improve your salmon and trout fishing skills on Lake Ontario, the next meeting of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) could be your ticket to a better year on the lake. Starting at 7 p.m. on June 3, LOTSA members Marty Polovick, Steve Olay and Joe Yaeger will begin a roundtable discussion at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott. The meeting location is new for the group for the June gathering.
The trio of recreational anglers have a solid reputation for catching big fish, and they will be talking about how they consistently catch contest winners in the club tournaments and local fishing events. After they have finished speaking, attendees will be able to ask questions on specifics for fishing the waters of the western basin of the lake. The public is invited to attend, but it is only $10 to become a member. Check out lotsa1.org for more information.
Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial Contest June 3
The Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial three-fish/one-fish contest from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 is the perfect warmup to the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament June 4-5.
You do not have to be entered in the Pro-Am to compete in this friendly competition and it is a great way to see how your team can stack up against other boats. Entry fee is $100 per team.
The concept is simple. Fish on Lake Ontario targeting salmon and trout for the day. Bring your best three salmon and trout to the scales at Clark’s Park in Wilson before 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best three fish (total weight) as well as for the biggest fish overall. Sign up by 6 a.m. the morning of the contest at Bootlegger’s Cove Marina and the Gas Shack in Wilson, and The Boat Doctors in Olcott. Scoring will be based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. For more information, call Mike Johannes at 523-1727.
Southtowns Walleye Derby entry deadlines set
The countdown has started to register for the 37th annual Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York’s Walleye Derby, set for June 12-20 on Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River. More than $100,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs for this nine-day event. No registration will take place following the in-person sign-up from noon to 5:30 p.m. on June 11 at the SWA clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. The club will also have a sign-up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 3. You can also sign up at the monthly club meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. June 10.
Online registration is available at southtownswalleye.com/derby, but only until 11:59 p.m. June 1. Participants can also register at a variety of locations around Western New York, but only until June 7. For a complete list of locations, visit the club website.
The newest prize this year is the Champions NY Bounty. A weight will be selected during the June 10 meeting and the angler ho weighs a fish caught in New York waters that is closest to that weight without going over will win $1,500. This year’s special derby lure was designed by Eye-Fish Lures and will be available at all club functions.
Fish stocking orders available
Erie County’s Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the annual summer fish stocking program. If you are looking to stock or restock your warm/cool water pond, orders can be placed for largemouth bass and/or fathead minnows through July 12. Pickup is scheduled at 10 a.m. July 24 at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora.
For order forms, fish management information and fish stocking license applications, visit ecswcd.org or call Joe Bodnarchuk at 652-8480, Ext. 5.