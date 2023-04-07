LOTSA April meeting, Oakes to speak

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) is hosting its first educational meeting of the year on April 20 at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and free to attend.

Capt. Joe Oakes of Salmonboy Sportfishing will be the guest speaker and talk about spring salmon fishing in the Western Basin of Lake Ontario. Oakes has been fishing the lake for more than three decades and his wealth of knowledge will help to get your fishing season for salmon headed in the right direction. For more information, check out lotsa1.org.

Niagara County Bullhead contest set

The 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament has been moved to a week later because of the Easter weekend. With the weather we have been experiencing, that could be a good thing. The bullhead contest will start at 5 p.m. April 14 and runs through 1 p.m. April 16. Entry fee will be $10 for anglers 13 years of age and older. Kids 12 years old and under are free to compete, but for merchandise prizes. Weight of your best two fish during legal fishing time will determine the winner.

The weigh-in will be Sunday morning only, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. Registration will be through CMC Auto Repair, 418 Lake St., Wilson. You can also register and pay through PayPal with IFRFlight@verizon.net. Be sure to include all names in the message section. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Eric at 628-6078.

DEC Family Fishing Event April 16 in Rochester

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is teaming up with the City of Rochester's Department of Recreation and Human Services to hold an inclusive, family-friendly fishing event April 16 at Cobbs Hill Park. People of all ages, abilities and experiences are welcome to attend and adaptive equipment will be available for use. The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. and is free for all ages and abilities.

Cobbs Hill Park is located at 80 Culver Road in Rochester. Interested parties will meet at Lake Riley Lodge. DEC fish biologists and Environmental Conservation Officers will be assisting first-time anglers and anyone else who might need assistance. For more information, contact Betsy Ukeritis at 315-314-0768.

Allied to start 3-D Archery League April 18

Allied Sportsmen, located at 12846 Clinton St. in Alden, is scheduled to kick off its sixth season of Outdoor 3-D Archery Shooting on April 18. The league will shoot every Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. using a 15-target course. Three classes are available for shooters, set at 30, 40 and 50 yards. Walk-on shooters are welcome either day.

While the league is set up for 17 weeks, league shooters only need 13 scores to qualify for the final party and prizes. For information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Southtowns Walleye to Hold Perch Contest April 22

Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY is hosting yellow perch tournament on Lake Erie on April 22 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to the public. You do not have to be a member to participate. The best five fish caught by weight will determine the winners. Payouts are based on 75 entries and the Top 10 will be paid cash prizes. Cost is $35 per person. An all-you-can-eat perch fry will be held at the conclusion of the weigh-in.

The weigh-in will take place at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from noon to 2 p.m. You must be in line by 2 p.m. If the contest is called off due to weather, there will be a drawing for the prize money. Sign up at the club from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday mornings, on the club’s website at southtownswalleye.com until April 10, or at the club meeting April 20 starting at 7 p.m. Call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245 for more information.