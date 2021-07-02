Scattershots: LOTSA meeting, Alden trap league, Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout

LOTSA meeting July 8
The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will host its monthly meeting July 8 at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott starting at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Capt. Chris Petrucci of Pennsylvania talking about his winning tactics for the Fall Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby and the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby. Petrucci fishes regularly out of Bootleggers Cove Marina in Wilson aboard his 27-foot Tiara named “D Day.”
Petrucci has been quite successful in the fall contests, placing several fish in the money for the Fall LOC Derby and Fish Odyssey last year, as well as winning several “fish of the day” checks and the largest salmon caught by a LOTSA member. He will be sharing his derby techniques on catching big fish and will answer questions.
In addition, anyone interested in signing up for the LOTSA Club Tournaments set for July 16 and 17 can do so at the meeting. For more information, visit lotsa1.org.
Alden R&G starts trap league
Get your shotguns ready. The Alden Rod and Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden, will start its summer/fall trap league July 7, continuing through Sept. 17. This is a 300-bird scratch league.
A 50-bird shoot is scheduled for the Sept. 18 banquet. Practice and new shooters welcome. Junior shooters shoot for half price. Signup times are 6-8 p.m. every Friday, and noon-2 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout July 16-17
One of the biggest walleye shootouts in the country is slated for July 17 out of Sunset Bay along Lake Erie. In addition to the tournament Saturday, there will also be a Big Fish Friday contest for the heaviest walleye for the day – pre-fishing for the main event. This 11th annual tournament will be offering a tie-in with an “11” theme for the biggest fish that weighs more than 11 pounds and 11th place overall for competing teams.
Total purse of $350,000 in cash and merchandise will be paid for a full field of 150 boats. Teams are based on two to six anglers. Up to nine rods can be used by a team while fishing, and the minimum size of a walleye is 22 inches. There is no communication allowed during the competition. For the Big Fish Friday contest, action will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the Shootout, it’s a shotgun start at 7 a.m. out of Sunset Bay and teams must be back inside the piers by 3:30 p.m. This event is restricted to the New York waters of Lake Erie only. For more information, visit walleyeshootout.com or call Capt. Don Ruppert at 435-4137.
Reminder on boating safety
With the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and extended vacations occurring all week long, it is important to stress boating safety, whether you are fishing, skiing, kayaking, canoeing and more on New York’s many waterways. More than 415,000 new, first-time registered boat owners on the water since last year.
Here are some tips from the Water Sports Foundation:
- Plan ahead for any boating adventure and be prepared for any situation.
- Check all your safety equipment, including your personal flotation devices.
- Check the weather before heading out and bring along sunscreen and a first aid kit.
- File a float plan with the family and the marina you will be operating from.
- Do not drink and drive on the water. Designate a sober skipper.
- Make sure you have a designated observer for all water sports activities to keep an eye on people skiing, boarding or whatever.
Many people will be heading to the water to watch the fireworks, too. Check to make sure your running lights are operating properly, keep your distance from where the fireworks will be launched from, and never ignite fireworks from your boat. Stay safe out there.