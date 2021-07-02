Scattershots: LOTSA meeting, Alden trap league, Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout

Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout July 16-17

One of the biggest walleye shootouts in the country is slated for July 17 out of Sunset Bay along Lake Erie. In addition to the tournament Saturday, there will also be a Big Fish Friday contest for the heaviest walleye for the day – pre-fishing for the main event. This 11th annual tournament will be offering a tie-in with an “11” theme for the biggest fish that weighs more than 11 pounds and 11th place overall for competing teams.

Total purse of $350,000 in cash and merchandise will be paid for a full field of 150 boats. Teams are based on two to six anglers. Up to nine rods can be used by a team while fishing, and the minimum size of a walleye is 22 inches. There is no communication allowed during the competition. For the Big Fish Friday contest, action will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the Shootout, it’s a shotgun start at 7 a.m. out of Sunset Bay and teams must be back inside the piers by 3:30 p.m. This event is restricted to the New York waters of Lake Erie only. For more information, visit walleyeshootout.com or call Capt. Don Ruppert at 435-4137.

Reminder on boating safety