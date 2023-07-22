LOTSA Club tournaments successful

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association held its in-club tournaments last weekend, and they were again successful ventures. In last Saturday's 20th Annual LOTSA King Salmon big fish contest, Bob Herkalo of Bangor, Pa., with the Sweet Jane team (that included his brother Mike), caught the biggest fish overall – a 25.82-pound salmon. They reeled the fish in between Wilson and Olcott in 225 feet of water with an NK Green Dolphin spoon. It was caught on a diver back 165 feet on a No. 2 setting. The big king enters the weekend at 11th place on the leaderboard for the Summer LOC Derby.

In the club’s 3-2-3 contest, which amounts to three fish over two days with three winners, Robert Schneider of Massachusetts and the Royal Flush team (with his son Devon Glynn) won with an impressive three-fish total of 69.19 pounds. Schneider found a huge temperature break in 210 feet of water off Wilson, 60 to 80 feet down. Flashers and cut bait did the trick to produce two 23-pound kings Saturday. Runner-up was the Streaker team with Matt and Marc Dunn, as well as Doug Parker Sr. and Jr. They totaled 62.09 pounds of salmon by fishing off Wilson in 400 feet of water, using 300 and 400-foot copper lines rigged with meat and flies behind flashers to produce the big boys.

Leading the way in the 13th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial 3-Fish contest last Friday was Gary House of Hamburg and the Red Dawn team with a total weight of 56.28 pounds. Streaker finished runner-up there, too, with 54.74 pounds of salmon. Big fish Friday was Marty Polovick of Lockport with his 4 Poles team, weighing in a 23.7-pound king salmon. A total of 48 boats competed in the events. Check out all the details at www.lotsa1.org.

Reel Impact Tournament Aug. 4

The Second Annual Reel Impact Fishing Tournament to benefit the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Catching Dreams is scheduled for Aug. 4 in the lower Niagara River out of Lewiston. The tournament will consist of up to 15 crews of anglers paired with local charter captains to earn points for every bass and walleye caught.

Proceeds from the friendly event will benefit families in Western New York facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis through special programs provided by Catching Dreams and PUNT. Sponsoring a boat will include fishing for up to three anglers, breakfast and lunch, a gift bag, and a “snackle” box for your fishing adventure. There are other sponsorship opportunities available. For more information, contact Capt. Ned Librock with Catching Dreams Charters at 870-5326.

DMAP Permit Deadline is Aug. 1

Fall hunting seasons are not very far off. The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that lifetime licenses and tags are being mailed and the agency also reminded landowners that special Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) tags must be requested by Aug. 1.

DMAP provides landowners the opportunity to receive additional antlerless deer tags (if eligible) that they can issue to licensed recreational hunters for use on their property during open hunting seasons. Deer damage can be devastating for some agricultural areas, and this is one way to help control deer herds in some areas.

To be considered for DMAP permits, landowners or their designated agent must apply by Aug. 1, explaining why these special permits are needed. Properties enrolled under the forest regeneration, unique natural areas, and custom deer management categories must meet minimum acreage requirements and/or submit a written management plan with their application. If approved, DMAP permits are valid for three years. However, annual reporting of those permits is required for continued eligibility. To obtain an application, follow the link https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/dmapappl.pdf. For more information on DMAP and to see if you are eligible, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/33973.html.

Con Club Walleye Tourney Aug. 4-6

The three-day Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, known simply as the “Con Club” around fishing circles, will be holding its popular walleye derby Aug. 4-6 on Lake Erie out of Dunkirk. Only the first 100 boats entered are eligible to complete, and the event usually sells out every year.

The premise of the contest is simple. Teams can fish for their three biggest fish each day, in New York waters only. Each day is treated separately for big fish and overall weight, plus overall for the three days combined. For information on registration, contact 640-2776 or 366-8836.