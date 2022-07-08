Scattershots: LOTSA club tournament, Allied Sportsman state shoot, Lake Ontario salmon plan

LOTSA club tournaments set

Members of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) are getting ready to compete against one another in its club tournament weekend July 15-16. Because you must be a member, and membership is only $10, this is a great time to join a fishing club that is proactive in resource enhancement and education.

Three contests are available.

• The Curt Meddaugh Memorial 3-Fish Contest is set for July 15, remembering a member who did much for the club and fishing in general for the area. This is a free contest for members and best three salmon will take home the cash prizes based on overall weight. So far, 50 teams are registered and 60 is the cutoff. Register online at www.lotsa1.org. Deadline is July 12. Weigh-in will take place at the Town of Newfane Marina Pavilion. A special prize of $150 will be awarded for the largest salmon overall.

• The LOTSA Club Salmon Tournament is July 16. This is for the biggest salmon overall for the day. Cost is $70 for the boat, and everyone must be a LOTSA member on board. If the weather is severe and it is postponed, the backup date is July 17. Some 47 teams are currently entered.

In addition to these two events, a 3-2-3 competition allows teams to enter three fish over two days of fishing based on weight. There is some strategy involved because if you weigh in a fish Friday, it cannot be replaced Saturday. Cost is $50 per boat. Adding a twist to the contest, one trout can be weighed in from either day for the 3-2-3. You can only fish one day if you so desire. Deadline is July 12. There are 39 teams registered to compete.

If you are registered for the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey by the July 12 deadline, there will be a special prize for the largest salmon caught by a competitor during the Curt Meddaugh tourney – a prize package valued at more than $600. The Odyssey is slated for Aug. 19-28. Registration for the Odyssey will be taking place through the Fishing Chaos fishing app on your smart phone.

Allied Sportsman ASA state shoot July 23-24

Allied Sportsmen, located at 12846 Clinton St., Alden will be hosting a 30-target New York State Championship Shoot, sanctioned through the Archery Shooter’s Association (ASA) on July 23-24 at the club’s archery course. Doors and the practice range will open at 8 a.m., and official shooting will begin at 10 a.m. each day.

To help get ready for the shoot, a 15-target course is open every Tuesday and Wednesday at the club from 5:30 p.m. to dusk. To pre-register for the state shoot, text John Floriano at 725-5822 with your name, class, and what days you would like to shoot. For more information, contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059. Follow Allied Archery on Facebook for more information.

Draft plan for Lake Ontario Atlantic salmon released

Atlantic salmon, native to Lake Ontario, were eliminated from the basin because of overfishing and habitat degradation in the 1800s. For years, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has stocked a small number of these fish, providing a limited fishery in the lake and a few tributaries. Some tributary anglers continue to express an interest in these native fish, which resulted in a draft of a Lake Ontario Atlantic Salmon Fisheries Management Plan.

The proposed plan outlines goals, objectives, and strategies for Atlantic salmon management for the next 10 years. The emphasis will be on improving the survival of stocked fish and increasing the number of adult Atlantic salmon that return to the tributaries. DEC is seeking public comment through Aug. 14. For a copy of the plan, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/draftloatlplan.pdf. For further information, contact Lake Ontario Unit Leader Chris Legard at 315-654-2147.