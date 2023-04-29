LOTSA 'At the Dock' meeting with Vision Quest

Spring king salmon are starting to streak on angler’s lines in Lake Ontario and the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) will be holding its annual “At the Dock” meeting May 4 to talk spring king salmon fishing tactics. At the helm of his Vision Quest VI boat will be Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing, while his boat is docked at Bootleggers Cove Marina in Wilson. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with some good, old-fashioned hotdogs on the grill courtesy of wiener chef Marty Polovick and LOTSA. The main event will begin at 7 p.m. with Capt. Pete, on the eve of the popular spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby..

Alex has been fishing the Great Lakes for 36 years, chartering customers since 1988. He loves to fish competitively. Since 2006, he has placed in the Top 10 in more than 120 events, finishing in first or second in 40 of those team contests. His motto? “Leave no fish behind.” He also will be fielding questions. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information about LOTSA, check out www.lotsa1.org.

Free Fishing Clinic in Gowanda May 6

A Free Fishing Clinic is scheduled for May 6 at the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, 230 Aldrich St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adults and kids. Running the show will be Bill Mansfield with Bill’s Flies and the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. Adult accompaniment for any junior angler is required. Pre-register at https://www.gowandafirerescue.com/kids-and-adult-fishing-clinic.html.

Different stations will be set up to teach basic skills needed to go fishing such as knot tying, casting, as well as a basic beginner fly fishing station and a fly casting station. The instructors will break for lunch with hotdogs, chips, and bottled water. After lunch, the group will walk to Cattaraugus Creek at the Aldridge Street Bridge, where everyone can put their new skills to the test. Organizers have applied for a special permit through DEC that will allow adults to fish without a fishing license. For more information, contact Gary Bacon at rover3433@roadrunner.com

Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest May 13

North Forest Rod and Gun Club, located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, will be hosting a Spring Sporting Clays Shoot on May 13 to help benefit one of its own – Champion shooter Ashley Butcher of Lockport – as she continues her quest to make Team USA. The 100-bird shoot will offer a shotgun start with two rotations, one at 9 a.m. and another at noon. Entry fee is $60, which includes a $10 Lewis option. Register online only at www.scorechaser.com. Deadline to sign up is 3 p.m. on May 12. For additional information, contact John at 628-2211.

Butcher could not attend enough tournaments to qualify for Team USA in 2022. However, she did attend the National Championships in San Antonio in October and she had a very respectful showing considering who she is shooting against.

Butcher finished sixth overall out of 212 women in the Open Division in Sporting Clays. Four of the women who bested her are members of either the 2022 Team USA Sporting Clays or FITASC teams, and both USA Women’s Teams were the 2022 World Champions. The fifth woman that beat her was the 2022 Women’s Individual World FITASC Champion. A portion of each entry fee will be donated to Butcher’s shooting sports dream.

Beyond BOW Hunting 101 in Catskills

The state’s Beyond Becoming an Outdoors Woman program hosts a Hunting 101 instructional session May 5-7 in the Western Catskills. Attendees will learn firearms handling and safety, and will receive practice in shooting shotguns, rifles, and crossbows; they will learn about hunting gear and use of tree stands, as well as instruction on tracking and field dressing a game animal. Participants also will earn their Hunter Education Certification once they have completed homework before the workshop and passed a final exam.

Registration fee is $130, which includes lodging Saturday night and some meals Saturday and Sunday. Students between 12 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. The weekend will be held at the Amahami Adventure Center, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways in Deposit. Space is limited. For more information on the BOW program and how to register for this event and others, go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/68.html.