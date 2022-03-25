Scattershots: Life Ring initiative, fire extinguisher regulations, Olcott Pen Project

New fire extinguisher regulations

Effective April 20, the U.S. Coast Guard will be implementing a regulation for certain kinds of fire extinguishers, as well as different carriage requirements for older/newer model year vessels. The new regulation will require a 12-year expiration date from the date of manufacture starting April 20. While the regulation does not change the type (U.S. Coast Guard-rated) or quantity or requirement for USCG-approved fire extinguishers aboard, it does specify the minimum Underwriter Laboratory (UL) classification of extinguishers to be carried aboard certain vessels — depending on the boat’s model year.

Vessels on the water today that are less than 26 feet and model year 2017 or older may continue to carry older, dated, or undated “B-I” or “B-II” disposable extinguishers. However, when they are no longer serviceable or have reached 12 years of age since manufacture, they must be replaced with newer class “5-B” or greater extinguishers. Boats less than 26 feet and 2018 model year or newer must carry unexpired “5-B” “10-B” or “20-B” fire extinguishers. Having older “B-I” and “B-II” types do not meet the new carriage requirements.