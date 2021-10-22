Scattershots: Leftover permits avaiable, Walleye School coming, furbearer season

Leftover Deer Management Permits (DMPs) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) across the state will become available to interested hunters beginning Nov. 1 at license issuing agents. Hunters may apply for up to two additional DMPs in units that still have permits available, on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are not available by phone, mail, or online. Applications must be made at license issuing outlets only. Applicants who previously paid the $10 DMP application fee during the initial application period, or are exempt from the application fee, will not be charged. Hunters who did not previously apply for a deer management permit are required to pay the $10 application fee.

Black bear hunting is allowed within Allegany State Park (ASP) for the first time ever this year. If you would like to be able to hunt bear in the park, you must first obtain a general hunting permit for ASP. Then you must obtain a special permit just for bear hunting. The bear permit might take up to two weeks to receive. A set quota has been determined to help manage bear populations within the park and once the quota has been reached, all special bear permits will no longer be valid. You must call the bear hotline number every day to see if the park quota has been reached at 354-9101, Ext. 245. This is also the same number to call if you successful in filling your bear permit, within 24 hours of harvest. In addition, you must still call the Department of Environmental Conservation’s DECALS online system or call 866-426-3778 if you are successful.