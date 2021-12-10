Scattershots: Late bow, muzzleloader seasons open Monday

With the closing of the regular big game season in the Southern Zone on Sunday, the next seasons to fall in line are the Southern Zone late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons, as well as the Holiday Hunt Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Starting one-half hour before sunrise on Monday (and running through Dec. 21), the late bowhunting/muzzleloading seasons begin for deer and bear, and you must have the appropriate tags available.

The Holiday Hunt (an extension to the late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons) has a new twist that was announced by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Wildlife this week. After some pushback from snowmobile groups, DEC considered allowing counties to opt out of the Holiday Hunt by passing a local law. However, agency officials, after listening to conflicting views and the diversity of opinion, felt that further evaluation was needed. As a result, counties may not opt out of the Holiday Hunt proposal this year. The Holiday Hunt will occur in all Southern Zone counties this year as previously authorized.