Scattershots: Late bow, muzzleloader seasons open Monday

With the closing of the regular big game season in the Southern Zone on Sunday, the next seasons to fall in line are the Southern Zone late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons, as well as the Holiday Hunt Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Starting one-half hour before sunrise on Monday (and running through Dec. 21), the late bowhunting/muzzleloading seasons begin for deer and bear, and you must have the appropriate tags available.
The Holiday Hunt (an extension to the late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons) has a new twist that was announced by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Wildlife this week. After some pushback from snowmobile groups, DEC considered allowing counties to opt out of the Holiday Hunt by passing a local law. However, agency officials, after listening to conflicting views and the diversity of opinion, felt that further evaluation was needed. As a result, counties may not opt out of the Holiday Hunt proposal this year. The Holiday Hunt will occur in all Southern Zone counties this year as previously authorized.
This new season provides an additional deer hunting opportunity for people who may have time off from work or students are on a break from school. Only existing tags may be used. This does not stop anyone from snowmobiling either. Anyone can ride snowmobile trails after the regular big game season is over.
New access pilot program for Lake Ontario tributaries
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this month that the “Reimagine the Canals” initiative is being expanded heading into 2022. The state announced a new Access and Conservation Easement (ACE) Program for Lake Ontario tributaries receiving water from the Erie Canal in Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties. The New York Power Authority, the Canal Corp. and the Department of Environmental Conservation have joined forces to implement the program, which was created to provide one-time payments to waterfront property owners to secure public fishing access and other conservation rights.
Five streams will be affected by the program, including Eighteen Mile Creek in Niagara County, the Oak Orchard River and Johnson Creek in Orleans County, and Sandy and Salmon creeks in Monroe County. To see how water releases impacted these streams in 2021, go to canals.ny.gov/Fall_fishing/index.html.
A Request for Expressions of Interest is being developed for the ACE Program, allowing for additional stream access, improved water quality, enhanced habitat improvements and lessened erosion.
WNY Hiking Challenge registration opens Wednesday
Registration will be open for the Western New York Hiking Challenge starting on Wednesday. The challenge, held from Dec. 21 to March 20, is being brought to you by Outside Chronicles at outsidechronicles.com/winter/. Its purpose is twofold. The first is getting people outdoors in to experience Western New York's great trails. Challenge materials will educate participants as to a particular park’s history and featured tree species. There are 16 parks from which to choose. You do not have to be signed up before the challenge begins.
The registration fee is $20. There is a family rate of $65. Dogs also can be signed up. Registration entitles you to a patch, stickers, a number and bragging rights once you complete eight of the 16 hikes. Take a selfie at a unique landmark that has been identified for each park and upload them to the website. Visit all 16 for a special bonus prize. After registration money is collected and expenses are paid, all proceeds will be donated to the Buffalo Audubon Society. For any of the dogs registered, proceeds will benefit Sadie’s Safe Harbor Canine Rescue. The Summer WNY Hiking Challenge raised $42,000 for protecting the Allegany Wildlands drive being pushed by the WNY Land Conservancy.
Santa’s post-holiday fishing spot voting ends Sunday
Santa’s elves have selected the top five fishing spots around the country for consideration and the voting is underway to determine the spot St. Nick will fish after his Christmas Eve jaunt around the world. The final five cities selected for the voting process are Hartwell, Ga.; Huntsville, Ala.; Springfield, Ill.; Panama City Beach, Fla.; and Long Beach, Calif. Voting ends Sunday. To vote, go to santafishes.berkley-fishing.com/.
Each city was chosen based on its submission, with many bragging about their communities, the great fishing and a clearly identified need for conservation funding or a special fishing access project in need of support from Santa and Berkley. The winner will receive up to $25,000 toward the funding efforts. Submitting a vote also includes an entry for a $500 Berkley prize package. The winning city will be announced Tuesday.