Scattershots: Ladies Valentine Shoot set for Feb. 12

The North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot will meet for their Valentine Shoot on Feb. 12. They will be gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road in Lockport. The starting time has changed to 1 p.m. for the Valentine Shoot and registration is required by Feb. 10.

This is the perfect way for ladies (including junior ladies ages 12 to 17) to break into the shooting sports. This month’s gathering will focus on trap, 5-stand and skeet. All ammunition is provided for free. There is a $20 fee for adults and $15 fee for junior shooters, as well as a $10 initiation fee if this is the first time you shoot with the group. The club has guns available for those in need, a good way to figure out what you like before making a purchase. The same with ear and eye protection, which are required. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

