Scattershots: Ladies Valentine Shoot set for Feb. 12

The North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot will meet for their Valentine Shoot on Feb. 12. They will be gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road in Lockport. The starting time has changed to 1 p.m. for the Valentine Shoot and registration is required by Feb. 10.
This is the perfect way for ladies (including junior ladies ages 12 to 17) to break into the shooting sports. This month’s gathering will focus on trap, 5-stand and skeet. All ammunition is provided for free. There is a $20 fee for adults and $15 fee for junior shooters, as well as a $10 initiation fee if this is the first time you shoot with the group. The club has guns available for those in need, a good way to figure out what you like before making a purchase. The same with ear and eye protection, which are required. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.
February 15 Erie Canal Challenge scheduled
For the month of February, the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor is asking individuals, families or groups to explore along the Erie Canal and become part of the February 15 Challenge. Just because it is cold and snowy shouldn’t be an excuse to stay inside. You can open a new world outdoors and get some exercise to boot. The challenge is simple. Sign up at canalwaychallenge.org and decide on your mode of movement – walk, run, hike, snowshoe or cross-country ski any 15 miles in the over 500-mile long corridor.
The Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor, in partnership with the National Park Service, works to preserve and enhance this resource as a world-class tourism destination throughout the year. The 15-miler badge being offered is one of many that are available for people looking to walk, run, bike or paddle the Erie Canal. There are badges for 90 miles, 180 miles and 360 miles, too. There is a 1 Mile Badge for people of all ages and abilities. Start your adventure at https://eriecanalway.org/explore.
Hinsdale raw fur auction Feb. 19
The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association will hold its annual raw fur auction at Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, starting at 10 a.m. No furs will be checked before 7 a.m. Help is available to grade fur for sale. Buying and selling will take place for fox, raccoon, muskrat, mink, beaver and more. The auction starts at 10 a.m. and will end when everything is sold.
Food will be available on-site. Masks and social distancing will be followed based on Covid-19 protocols in place at the time of the event. For more info, call Kevin Parker at 474-7251.
Pennsylvania bear harvest fifth best
Bear hunters in the Keystone State enjoyed a successful bear season in the fall of 2021. According to a recent report released by the Pennsylvania Game Commission this week, bruin hunters harvested 3,659 bears across the state’s various seasons, making it the fifth largest all-time and the second largest since 2011. In 2020, bear hunters tagged 3,621 animals, to give a perspective on trends. The state’s all-time record occurred in 2019 when 4,653 bears were recorded.
The largest number of black bears were taken during the state’s regular four-day season last fall, checking in 1,315 bears. The extended bear season – which last year for the first time allowed hunters to harvest bears throughout the opening weekend of deer season in some Wildlife Management Units – contributed 1,128 animals to the harvest. The archery bear season added another 680 animals, while the muzzleloader/special firearms bear season harvest was 536 bruins.