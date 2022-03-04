Scattershots: Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot March 12, Day-Old Chick Program and more

Evans Rod and Gun Offers shooting incentives
Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road in Angola, will be offering shooters an incentive to get back on the trap and skeet fields by offering a 20% discount for the month of March. A 25-bird round of trap or skeet will be $4 during the month. The club also will be offering 12-gauge ammunition at cost for $10 per box.
“It’s been a long two years,” ERGC President Rich Galfo said. “Between the pandemic and a nationwide shortage of shotshell ammunition, shooters have been away from trap and skeet for too long.”
“The public is ready to come back to the club’s trap and skeet fields,” said Fred Lima, chairman of the club’s trap and skeet program. “We felt a discount was a good way to welcome shooters back.”
Trap and skeet shooting will take place three days per week: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Lima at 479-4833 for more information.
Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot March 12
The North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program will be up to its shooting ways March 12 when it welcomes Ladies Shooting Champion Ashley Butcher of Lockport as a guest instructor. Butcher is a five-time Lady All-American (FITASC) and four-time Lady New York State Champion (FITASC). She will be focusing on five-stand shooting at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for juniors 12 to 17 years of age. All ammunition is supplied. Eye and ear protection is mandatory. Some guns are available for borrowing during the instruction. The event is limited to 25 participants. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister before March 11.
Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program underway
Applications are being accepted for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s cooperative Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program. The program allows participants to raise and release pheasants to assist with fall hunting opportunities. It is a partnership among DEC, hunters, 4-H Youth and interested landowners.
Day-old chicks are available at no cost to participants who can provide a brooding facility, covered outdoor rearing pen and an adequate release site. Approved applicants will receive the day-old chicks in April, May or June. No chicks obtained through the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program can be released on private shooting preserves and all release sites must be approved in advance by DEC and be open for public pheasant hunting opportunities. DEC distributed more than 34,500 day-old pheasant chicks to qualified applicants last year.
Deadline to apply is March 25. An online application is available at dec.ny.gov/animals/7271.html. A program guide is also available. For questions about the program or eligibility, email wildlife@dec.ny.gov or call 607-273-2768.
DEC Summer Conservation Camp registration postponed
The highly popular DEC Summer Environmental Conservation Camps will be postponing the opening registration from March 6 to April 10, starting at 1 p.m. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, changes are planned to help deal with Covid-19.
Capacity at each camp will be reduced and individual campers will be limited to one week of camp. If spots at camps remain available after May 27, campers will have the opportunity to sign up for multiple weeks. One week of camp will cost $350. Special celebrations are scheduled throughout the summer for the camp's 75th anniversary.
The summer camp program offers weeklong adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17. DEC normally operates four residential camps for children: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); and Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County). However, Camp Colby will remain closed until 2023 to complete renovations. Camp Rushford and Pack Forest will be open for seven weeks. DEC may open registrations for Camp DeBruce if additional staff become available this spring. To find out more information on how to apply, check out dec.ny.gov/education/29.html.