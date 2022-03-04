Scattershots: Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot March 12, Day-Old Chick Program and more

Evans Rod and Gun Offers shooting incentives

Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road in Angola, will be offering shooters an incentive to get back on the trap and skeet fields by offering a 20% discount for the month of March. A 25-bird round of trap or skeet will be $4 during the month. The club also will be offering 12-gauge ammunition at cost for $10 per box.

“It’s been a long two years,” ERGC President Rich Galfo said. “Between the pandemic and a nationwide shortage of shotshell ammunition, shooters have been away from trap and skeet for too long.”

“The public is ready to come back to the club’s trap and skeet fields,” said Fred Lima, chairman of the club’s trap and skeet program. “We felt a discount was a good way to welcome shooters back.”

Trap and skeet shooting will take place three days per week: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Lima at 479-4833 for more information.

