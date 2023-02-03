Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Feb. 11

The North Forest Rod and Gun Club, located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, is again hosting its popular Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program on Feb. 11, starting at 1 p.m. This month’s focus will be on the use of shotguns for skeet, trap and 5-stand shooting sports. It is all held in a safe and supportive manner with safe gun handing in mind – all with certified safety instructors. Woman-friendly shotguns are available to use. Bring eye and ear protection if you have them. Ammunition is provided free for all participants (12 or 20 gauge).

Cost for the day is $25 for ladies ages 18 and older. Junior ladies ages 12 to 17 can participate for $20. Payment and registration are required by Feb. 9. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. This is perfect for anyone just starting out.

Expo beginner fishing schools need pre-registration

A new component to the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, set for Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls are four Beginner Fishing Schools for Fly-Fishing, Salmon, Bass, and Walleye. They are designed to help educate the general fishing public ages 12 and older on how to get started for specific species, including the basic equipment needed, the techniques to use starting out, where to fish and the best times to go after these fish, personal safety, conservation, as well as a little bit about the fish and their behaviors. Cost for each of these schools, which are limited in size to allow for a more personal approach, is $40 per person. This includes a four-day pass to the Expo, valued at $20. There is also a $5 food voucher included and possibly some grab-bag items. Sign up at www.niagarafishingexpo.com. There are still some openings available.

Beginner Fly-Fishing School is run by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. It will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beginner Salmon Fishing School is run by the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association. It will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This includes a one-year membership to LOTSA.

Beginner Bass Fishing School is coordinated by WNY Bassmasters. It is slated for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beginner Walleye Fishing School being organized by Innovative Outdoors and Capt. Jim Steel on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Raw Fur Auction set for Feb. 18

The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association has announced the group will be sponsoring a Raw Fur Auction on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main St., in Hinsdale. This will be for the buying and selling of fox, raccoon, muskrat, mink, beaver, and more. Help will be available to assist the grading of fur for sale. No fur can be checked in before 7 a.m. The auction starts at 10 a.m.

The auction will continue until everything is sold. However, sellers have the privilege to withdraw from any table at the time of sale. Food will be available. For more information, contact Kevin Parker at 474-7251 or Brian Davis at 945-4223.

DEC accepting applications for Day-Old Pheasant Program

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting applications for the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program. Last year, 30,000 free pheasant chicks were provided to approved recipients. The release sites must be open to public pheasant hunting and you must get signed permission from the landowner (or manager, if public lands). Release sites must be large enough to hold a pheasant release. The applicant must have adequate pens to raise the birds until they are released into the wild.

For more information on the requirements, a Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program Guide is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/dayoldchicks.pdf. There is also information on how to build pens. DEC will be once again using an online application at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7271.html. Applications must be submitted by March 25. Pheasant chicks will be provided to program participants in April, May, or June. Pheasants must be released at eight weeks of age or older, but no later than the end of the pheasant hunting season. Questions can be directed to the Reynolds Game Farm at 607-273-2768.