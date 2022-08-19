Scattershots: Labor Day Clays Shoot, September deer season, new tackle box on state app

Labor Day Clays Shoot at Hanover F&G

The Hanover Fish and Game Club, located at 780 Overhiser Road in Forestville, will be hosting a Sporting Clays Tournament on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Angelo Toto, the New York State sporting clays champion, will be setting the targets. Pre-register by Aug. 24 through winscoreonline.com to be eligible to win one of three 100 packs of 12-gauge ammunition.

The shooting contest will consist of 100 National Sporting Clays Association targets, with 60 targets being easy and 40 targets being challenging. Cost is $50 for adults with options for Lewis and Class. First squads will begin at 9 a.m. The final squad will start at 11 a.m. This course is full automated. Golf carts and ATVs are welcome. For more information, visit hanoverclays.com or call Bill Scott at 480-2202.

September deer season slated again

The September antlerless deer season that was implemented last year for the first time will again be held in select Wildlife Management Units, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced. For Region 9, only 9A and 9F will be open for harvesting antlerless deer. In Region 8, the WMUs are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J and 8N. Other eligible units include 3M and 3R. These are all for firearms, crossbows and vertical bows. In addition, WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C also will be open, but only for vertical bow usage. You must use your deer management permit or DMAP tags only. Dates for the season will be Sept. 10-18.

Hunters are reminded that hunting hours for deer and bear are now 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. Fluorescent orange or pink is required when hunting deer or bear with a firearm. The junior hunting law that allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a crossbow or firearm will continue to be in effect in counties that passed a local law. Erie County did not pass the local law.

In addition to the early September hunt, the Holiday Deer Hunt is scheduled for Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2023, in the Southern Zone only. This amounts to an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader seasons. DEC encourages people to read dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/sharethesnow.pdf.

DEC Adds 'Tackle Box' to HuntFishNY app

Anglers are excited by the unveiling of the “Tackle Box” feature that is available through the HuntFishNY app. Just open your “tackle box” on the app on your smartphone to uncover useful information such as fishing regulations, fish stocking numbers and fishing access locations – all for a specific body of water. The “tackle box” allows you to pan or zoom to a water body, gives you driving directions, as well as launch ramps and other locations for fishing access. If cell service will be questionable, download an offline version. This is the first of its kind in the country, the DEC said.

Since it is a component of the HuntFishNY app, you will have direct access to all your sporting licenses, privileges and permits. You will be able to report your game harvests while afield. For technical assistance, call the DECALS Help Line at 866-933-2257. For specific questions about fishing, email fwfish@dec.ny.gov. To learn more about the app, check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/96470.html.

Archery for beginners at Evans R&G

Jerry Gorski, with Evans Rod and Gun Club, sends word the club now offers a free introduction to archery for junior bow benders from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. The club is located at 864 Cain Road in Angola, and the instruction will be open to the public.

Gorski said the introduction will include the fundamentals of archery, equipment safety check, startup accessories and the proper maintaining of equipment. These classes, rain or shine, are designed for anyone who may be interested in archery. While the focus is on youth, all ages are welcome to participate. The 3D archery range will be open. For more information, call Gorski at 698-3008.

Keesler Scholarship Fund accepting applications

The Janice and Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications from interested students looking for some financial assistance for college. Students must be a state resident and registered in some facet of wildlife management. To date, more than $31,500 in grants have been awarded to deserving individuals.

Applications may be obtained through keeslerscholarshipfund.org and may be sent through the mail or emailed to keeslerbridget@gmail.com. The deadline is Sept. 15 to receive applications.

This scholarship opportunity is a living memorial to Janice and Paul, founders of New York Sportsman magazine. They loved New York State and the outdoors. Individuals and clubs wishing to contribute to the fund can do so through the Keesler Scholarship Fund, c/o Bridget Keesler, P.O. Box 485, Newport, NY 13416.