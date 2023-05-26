Kids events set for National Fishing and Boating Week

Several kids fishing events associated with National Fishing and Boating Week, slated this year for June 3-11, are scheduled in the area. Each year, fishing and boating activities are celebrated on a national level to help increase awareness for these popular activities. More information is available through the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation at takemefishing.org.

A Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic is set for June 3 at the East Aurora Game and Fish Association, 1016 Luther Road, East Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, focusing on kids 15 years of age and under. Register at 9:30 a.m. Several stations will help teach junior anglers all the basics of fishing. Call Chris Bennett for more information at 982-2342.

At the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. It starts June 3 with a stop at the Visitor Center, 1101 Casey Road in Bason, any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Loaner fishing gear and free bait will be available for the day, and you will be able to find out where the best fishing spots are. Youngsters age 15 and under do not need a fishing license.

On June 10, a free Kid’s Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Pendleton Lions Club, is scheduled for West Canal Park and Marina, 4070 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda, from 9 a.m. to noon. There are no age restrictions.

ASA archery qualifier June 17-18

If you enjoy competitive bow shooting, you will want to mark June 17-18 on your calendar. Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St. in Alden, will be hosting an Archery Shooters Association qualifier event that consists of a 20-target 3-D shoot. Registration begins at 8 a.m. to allow for completed paperwork and practice. A safety meeting will be held at 9:40 a.m., with shooting starting at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. Cost is $25.

Walk-on shooters are welcome to compete in the 20-target course for $15 for a day. Registration closes at 9:30 a.m. Preregistration is recommended but not required. Any questions or to preregister, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

State of Lake Ontario meetings June 6, 21

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries will be holding State of Lake Ontario public meetings June 6 and 21 to update stocking and other management actions. The first meeting will be held at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S. in Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. It is being hosted by the Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association.

The June 21 meeting will be hosted by the Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association at the VFW Hall, 5930 Scenic Ave., Mexico, starting at 7 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to speak directly with decision-makers such as with Bureau Chief Steve Hurst and Lake Ontario Unit Leader Chris Legard. For more information, contact Legard at 315-654-2147 or email: chris.legard@dec.ny.gov.

Allied Sportsmen Open House, BBQ and more

Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St. in Alden, will be showing off its stuff at an open house June 4, starting at noon. To help kick things off, there will be a chicken barbecue (donation $15). Members will be taking nonmembers on a tour of the facilities, including the indoor and outdoor archery ranges, the pistol range, trap shooting, catch-and-release fishing, and Youth Junior Olympic Archery Development instruction.

If you are from Marilla, your $50 initiation fee will be waived. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Niagara County Federation writing contest

The Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs will be holding a youth writing contest to determine who will be selected for a charter fishing trip with “On the Rocks” Charters operated by Capt. Mike Johannes of Ransomville out of Wilson Harbor. This is restricted to ages 12 to 17, the same ages as DEC’s Summer Conservation Camps. Up to six youth will be selected.

Youngsters interested in being considered for the six-hour charter should write a paper that outlines “what does conservation mean to you.” Following the fishing trip, there will be pizza and drinks. The charter will take place in August, during the week, at the convenience of the captain. Send your submission to Federation president Chris Schotz by July 31 via email at longbarrel50@hotmail.com.

Inland musky season opens June 1

New York muskellunge anglers should be aware that the inland season for these fish is now June 1 instead of the last Saturday in May, as it was previously. It was changed in 2022, but due to the late notice, musky fishing was allowed starting the last Saturday in May for inland waters last year. The season will run from June 1 to Nov. 30 for inland waters only. Minimum size is 40 inches, and the daily limit is one. This is not to be confused with special Great Lakes regulations.

For Great Lakes waters, the muskellunge season extends from June 15 to Dec. 15 with a 54-inch minimum size and a daily limit of one. For more information on fishing regulations in the Empire State, consult the DEC website at dec.ny.gov.