Scattershots: Kids fishing derby, trapping charges, new state parks loyalty program

After five seasons of data collecting involving fishers, biologists said they have reached a sufficient level of information where the special permit is no longer needed. Data collected has documented that fishers are abundant and current harvest opportunities are sustainable. Carcasses are no longer needed for harvest management of marten. Comments can be made through Aug. 15. Go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html for the proposed regulations or to make a comment.

Beware: Balloons are litter

The DEC is encouraging the public to consider using alternatives to balloons. Balloons have been found by DEC field staff in many remote areas of New York, a festive kind of litter that offers potential harm to New York’s fish and wildlife, as well as the environment.

Fish and wildlife can mistake balloons for food and will often try to ingest them. When they do, it can block their intestines and cause them to starve. Wildlife can also become tangled in the string and ribbons that are attached to the balloons, causing them to restrict their movements or even strangle them.

If you are going to use balloons, make sure they are properly secured. Do not let them fly away. Dispose of them properly in the trash when finished. Consider using alternatives to balloons such as bubbles, bells, paper or fabric garlands, reusable banners, or planting a native tree, shrub, or flowers in remembrance of a loved one. Avoid any kind of a balloon release, large or small.

