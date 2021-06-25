Scattershots: Kids fishing derby, trapping charges, new state parks loyalty program

Kids fishing derby, essay contest set
With no DEC Youth Conservation Camps this summer, the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs will be hosting a youth fishing derby, along with an essay contest that will include a charter fishing trip on Lake Ontario for six winners.
The fishing derby, hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association at its nature preserve on Balmer Road in Porter, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14. Only 35 kids ages 12 and under will be allowed to fish (not including parents or guardians). Winners will be determined by length. Lunch will be provided by the federation. To reserve your spot, call Paul Jackson at 998-8910. Bring your own rod, but if you do not have one, rod and reel will be provided.
A second event will be a fishing charter on Lake Ontario with On the Rocks Charters out of Wilson and Capt. Mike Johannes for kids ages 13 to 16 years of age. To enter the contest, write a short essay of up to 200 words on why you want to win the fishing charter trip. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 1. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com. The federation is also holding a raffle to help fund these youth programs. For more information, visit www.NCFCC.org.
State Parks Camper Loyalty program
Starting in 2022, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be initiating its inaugural Camper Loyalty/Reward Program for overnight stays at state campgrounds. The program coincides with the nine-month online reservation window that has opened for next year.
Visitors earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and can redeem the points toward use fees on future stays. Points are awarded upon departure for all camping stays, so campers can earn points on already-booked reservations and any new reservations as soon as they enroll, either online or by phone. The user-friendly program is applied to the account without the need for a physical card.
Camping reservations can be made online at newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by contacting the ReserveAmerica call center at 1-800-456-CAMP. There are currently 120 campgrounds operated by New York State Parks and DEC.
DEC proposes trapping changes
The DEC has proposed amendments that will make things easier when it comes to fisher and marten trapping, and it is time to review the proposals and comment on them. The proposed changes would remove the requirement for trappers to obtain a special fisher trapping permit and it would also remove the requirement for trappers to submit marten carcasses while maintaining the requirement for a special pine marten permit. A trapping license and pelt sealing would still be required for fisher and marten.
After five seasons of data collecting involving fishers, biologists said they have reached a sufficient level of information where the special permit is no longer needed. Data collected has documented that fishers are abundant and current harvest opportunities are sustainable. Carcasses are no longer needed for harvest management of marten. Comments can be made through Aug. 15. Go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html for the proposed regulations or to make a comment.
Beware: Balloons are litter
The DEC is encouraging the public to consider using alternatives to balloons. Balloons have been found by DEC field staff in many remote areas of New York, a festive kind of litter that offers potential harm to New York’s fish and wildlife, as well as the environment.
Fish and wildlife can mistake balloons for food and will often try to ingest them. When they do, it can block their intestines and cause them to starve. Wildlife can also become tangled in the string and ribbons that are attached to the balloons, causing them to restrict their movements or even strangle them.
If you are going to use balloons, make sure they are properly secured. Do not let them fly away. Dispose of them properly in the trash when finished. Consider using alternatives to balloons such as bubbles, bells, paper or fabric garlands, reusable banners, or planting a native tree, shrub, or flowers in remembrance of a loved one. Avoid any kind of a balloon release, large or small.