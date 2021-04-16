Scattershots: Hunter safety stats, Niagara County bullhead results, Allied archery league

This is an OPA-style league, meaning all distances of targets are known beforehand. Range finders can also be used. All targets have a colored 1-inch dot to key in on. The course changes every week. For information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

It is still not too late to prepare and get involved with the state’s Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend April 24-25. With an increase in junior hunting licenses sold in 2020 due to Covid-19, this is a great time to experience one of the most exciting hunts of the year. Junior hunters ages 12 to 15 are eligible but they must be accompanied by a licensed adult. Youngsters ages 12 and 13 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or person ver 21, with written permission from parent or guardian. For 14- and 15-year-old junior hunters, the adult must be at least 18 if it is not a parent or guardian. In all cases, the mentor of the youth must be fully licensed (including turkey tag) but they may not carry a firearm or bow during the weekend. However, they may assist in the hunt, such as with calling.