DEC's Hunter Education Program offers 'Next Step' courses

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is taking hunting safety to the next level by starting “Next Step” courses in seven disciplines for those who have completed a hunter education, bowhunter education, or trapper education course. This includes anyone who has completed a course recently or long ago, even if it was decades prior and is looking for a refresher.

During the pandemic, hunter safety programs were forced to conduct certifications online. Many new students lost opportunities for hands-on instruction and in-person education. The “Next Step” program will help to solidify online safety learning experiences. It’s also important to offer a refresher course for veteran hunters to help reduce the number of hunting incidents in the field.

Even though 2022 was the safest year ever as far as total shooting-related incidents (only nine were recorded around the state), there was an average of 30 years hunting experience for those who were involved with those mishaps. There were four two-party incidents and five self-inflicted incidents.

The new courses will be taught by Hunter Education Program staff and certified instructors. The seven disciplines are rifle, shotgun, crossbow, archery use and marksmanship, fur handling, land trapping and water trapping. Each course will be four hours, offering hands-on instruction.

The courses are free, but preregistration is required. Supplies and equipment are provided. To preregister and for schedules, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york.

LOTSA meeting set for July 6

Fishing tournaments and derbies will continue on Lake Ontario throughout the summer, and if you are hoping to ramp up your competition fishing game, the next meeting of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) should be required attendance. On July 6, guest speaker Capt. Jonathan Ross of Tomahawk Sportfishing will give a seminar on "Summer Tournament Winning Techniques."

With more than 40 years of angling experience on Lake Ontario, he will offer some of his in-depth trolling knowledge and insight into summer salmon and trout fishing. He also will be fielding questions.

With the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby already underway, and the LOTSA in-club tournaments set for July 14-15, this is a great way to pick up some last-minute tips.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. It is open to the public. However, if you want to fish the in-club events, you must be a member. The cost for membership is $10.

The Curt Meddaugh Memorial three-fish event July 14 is free to members, but you must be preregistered. The salmon tournament is July 15, and entry free is $70 per boat. The field is capped at 60 boats. Register at lotsa1.org.

Lake Erie, Buffalo cracks top 10 … again

The 2023 Bassmaster Magazine 100 Best Bass Lakes was recently released, and the waters of the Eastern Basin of Lake Erie near Buffalo (including the Upper Niagara River) again made the Top 10 Bass Lakes in the country.

This is huge news in the world of bass fishing, with the region checking in at a solid ninth place. It did drop a slot from last year, but the recognition as one of the top smallmouth destinations in the country is still there. It helps that James Hall, editor of Bassmaster Magazine, is a regular visitor. He has seen firsthand the area at its best.

Another New York bass haven is the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands area. It also received kudos for its smallmouth bass fishery but dropped from the top spot in 2022 to second. Bassmasters referred to the region as quite possibly “the best smallmouth fishery to ever exist.” A bold statement, but very deserving of the claim.

Other New York lakes that received Top 100 recognition through calling out the Top 25 lakes through four geographical regions (we are in the Northeastern Region) were Lake Champlain, checking in at No. 5 for this section of the country; Cayuga Lake at No. 11; Oneida Lake at No. 17; and Chautauqua Lake at No. 21. Yes, New York offers up some pretty darn good fishing, especially when compared with the rest of the country.

The No. 1 bass lake in the country this year was O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas, the first time it has achieved the overall first-place designation among bass nation anglers.