Scattershots: How National Lake Trout Derby champ caught the winner, and more

Rest of story for National Lake Trout Derby Winner

Rick Willower of Geneva won the $10,000 prize at the 57th annual National Lake Trout Derby over Memorial Day weekend on Seneca Lake. The landlocked salmon weighed 13.13 pounds.

Here is the rest of the story:

Willower, a state trooper, was fishing with his sons, Jake and Luke; his father, Jerry; and his brother, Scott, on May 30 in 30 feet of water with downriggers and planer boards using small spoons for lures. Suddenly, one of the lures on an in-line planer board went off and started to scream off line from the reel. Willower grabbed the rod and the line broke. However, they could see the planer board floating so they turned the boat around to grab it, reeling everything else in.

When they arrived at the planer board, Willower realized the other end of the line that broke off was still attached to the planer board, and he began to bring the fish to the boat hand-over-hand. He finally brought the winning fish close enough so they could net it. The rest is derby history. For a complete list of derby winners, go to https://www.laketroutderby.org.

Wilson Kids Derby June 19