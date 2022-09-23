Brad Brodnicki of Buffalo came from behind to win The Bass Federation District 14 National Semifinal Championship held on Lake Erie out of Presque Isle, Pa., last weekend and qualify for the nationals.

“The first day of the tournament, the lake was flat,” Brodnicki said. “(That's) something rare on the Great Lakes and appreciated by the 44 boaters who got knocked around during two of the three practice days.”

At 6:45 a.m., most of the field took advantage of flat water and headed into Lake Erie looking for 6-plus pound smallmouth, but a few anglers remained in the bay for a mixed bite. Weigh-in started at 2:45 p.m. with stories of 20, 30, even 40 fish being caught during the day, but all under the 15-inch length limit for the tournament. Only four limits on the angler side and two limits on the co-angler side would be brought in.

The first four-fish limit was brought in by Pennsylvania State Champion Zack Borger, but they were largemouth bass weighing only 8.95 pounds. The lead was quickly erased by Brodnicki at 13.18 pounds. Steven Call of Pennsylvania brought limit number three to the scales at 16.45 pounds, anchored by a 5.17-pound smallmouth bass. It put him in first for big fish as well. Dave Wilt on the co-angler side placed first with four bass for 10.03 pounds. The co-anglers had four lead changes for big fish, starting at 4.01 pounds. Near the end of the day, Jason Cavanaugh weighed a 5.17-pound smallmouth, sealing big fish for the day. Then Bob Brody of Pennsylvania, the last boat out in the morning, arrived with four fish weighing 18.20 pounds and the day’s big fish of 5.56 pounds.

Day 2 started completely different.

“A sustained 10-15 mph wind had started during the night and in the darkness, you could hear the waves slapping the seawalls,” Brodnicki said. “Bob Brody would tell me where his keys were hidden, and I knew he was going to take that ride again and go for broke. With only a two-pound lead and one boat short of being able to send two boats to the national championship, second place sits at home wondering what else could have been done.”

Brody made the long run, but caught only two fish for 5.96 pounds. The door was open for Call, but he would blank. Brodnicki, who was in third place, five pounds out of the lead, stuck a five-pounder and caught two others for a second solid day of 11.81 pounds, giving him the win by 0.83 pounds over Brody. Joe Pacholec Jr. of Pennsylvania took co-angler honors with four fish weighing 8.22 pounds on the final day, winning by more than three pounds, earning his second trip to the nationals.

The nationals will be held in March and the location will be announced in November. For more information, visit www.bassfederation.com.

Oct. 1 is DMP deadline, start of early archery season

As we approach the start of early archery season in the Southern Zone on Oct. 1, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation reminds big-game hunters that the application period for obtaining a Deer Management Permit is Oct. 1. Hunters possessing a DMP may take one antlerless deer per permit, in addition to deer that may be taken with a regular big-game tag or other special privilege tags. There is a $10 non-refundable application fee, except for holders of Lifetime Sportsman licenses purchased prior to Sept. 30, 2009, and Junior Hunters and Junior Bowhunters. Any licensed hunter aged 12 or older can apply for a DMP. For more information on DMPs, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/6403.html.

The Youth Deer Hunt is set for Oct. 8-10. Junior hunters ages 12 and 13 are eligible to hunt with a firearm or crossbow if the county in which they hunt has passed a local law that allows them to hunt. Erie County has not passed a local law. They must be accompanied by a licensed adult at least 21 years of age or older. Hunter orange or pink requirements are in place. Junior hunters ages 14 and 15 may also hunt black bear. Find the details at www.dec.ny.gov.

State Parks announces Grand Island waterfowl blind drawings

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced that lottery drawings for waterfowl hunting season have been scheduled at Beaver Island State Park.

Duck season will run from Oct. 15 through Jan. 1 (first half Oct. 15-Nov. 6, second half Nov. 26-Jan. 1). Goose season will run from Oct. 22 through Jan. 15 and Waterfowl Youth Days are Oct. 1-2. Youth hunt will be call-in on Thursday.

All blinds will be issued with in-person draws at Beaver Island State Park. Visit the website for draw sheet information, which can be found under the hunting tab.

The first draw will be held in Falconwood (old casino), and the balance of the draws will be at the Park office. Note the draw time changes.

Hunters must show proof of the waterfowl ID course to participate in draws at the door.

Hunters must have a valid New York State Small Game hunting license with a signed duck stamp and proof of registration in the Harvest Information Program.

Blind No. 33 is no longer available. Golf course blind A & B will be available after the course is closed for the season (around Election Day in November).

State Parks will include three ADA blinds that are handicap accessible. Blind No. 31 is located within Beaver Island State Park and Blind Nos. 41 and 42 are located on East River Road at Spicer Creek Wildlife Management Area, north of the cemetery. Waterfowl hunting is restricted to the wooden universal blind structure only.

For further information, contact the Park office at (716) 773-3271 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday-Friday.