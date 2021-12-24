Scattershots: Holiday Deer Hunt starts Sunday; more late-season deer options

Sign-up times for the shoots are from 8 a.m. to noon. New teams and new shooters are welcome to participate. Walk-ons are always welcome, and you can shoot the same day. Three to six shooters are allowed on a team. There are classes for 30, 40 and 50 yards. Range finders are allowed, but all distances are pre-determined.

The second shoot on Jan. 16 also will be held at Wood and Brook. For questions on the league, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Alden Rod and Gun to host winter trap, 3D leagues

Alden Rod and Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden, will run winter trap and indoor 3D archery leagues concurrently, starting Jan. 9 and running through March 20.

The trap league will be a 300-bird scratch offering and participants will shoot every other Sunday (50 birds per week). There will be a shoot off for classes (AA, A, B, C, D) based on scratch scores. Sign-up times for shooting days will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must have recorded 250 birds by March 6. For more information on trap, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.