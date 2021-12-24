Scattershots: Holiday Deer Hunt starts Sunday; more late-season deer options

The first Holiday Deer Hunt will be held Sunday through Jan. 1. It amounts to an extension of the late archery and muzzleloader seasons that ended Dec. 21, giving everyone another chance to put venison in the freezer using existing tags. Use of crossbows is part of the mix of management tools that can be used for the hunt, and you need a muzzleloader tag, not an archery tag, to use the horizontal bow.
If you don’t want your deer season to end there, other options exist to keep your big game season going. For example, there is an antlerless season in central Tompkins County that has a special Deer Management Focus Area season that runs from Jan. 8-31. To find out more information, check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/82382.html.
There also is a January Firearms Season in Suffolk County that is held from Jan. 2-31 on Long Island. For more information, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/40409.html.
Niagara Region 3-D Winter Archery League begins
The Niagara Region 3-D Winter Archery League is set to kick off on Jan. 9 at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T Archery and Allied Sportsmen. The league will be operated for 14 weeks. If you have questions, the Wood and Brook club contact for the league is Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Sign-up times for the shoots are from 8 a.m. to noon. New teams and new shooters are welcome to participate. Walk-ons are always welcome, and you can shoot the same day. Three to six shooters are allowed on a team. There are classes for 30, 40 and 50 yards. Range finders are allowed, but all distances are pre-determined.
The second shoot on Jan. 16 also will be held at Wood and Brook. For questions on the league, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Alden Rod and Gun to host winter trap, 3D leagues
Alden Rod and Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden, will run winter trap and indoor 3D archery leagues concurrently, starting Jan. 9 and running through March 20.
The trap league will be a 300-bird scratch offering and participants will shoot every other Sunday (50 birds per week). There will be a shoot off for classes (AA, A, B, C, D) based on scratch scores. Sign-up times for shooting days will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must have recorded 250 birds by March 6. For more information on trap, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Alden also will hold an Indoor 3D Archery League on the same dates, starting Jan. 9 and running every other Sunday. Sign-up time is noon to 3 p.m. Shoot 24 arrows at various 3D targets. For more information on archery, call Phil Williams at 553-7445. Practice shooters for trap and archery are welcome.
Capt. Bob’s Winter Fishing Derby Jan. 2-March 15
If you are looking to compete in a friendly fishing contest, look no further than Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby slated for Jan. 2 through March 15. Capt. Bob’s, located at 10295 Main St., Clarence, will offer seven species divisions, including walleye, northern pike, perch, steelhead, crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd. The first four categories will offer $150 for first place and $100 for second place. The last three will offer $100 for first and $50 for second.
Entry fee is $20. Fish may be caught through the ice or in the open water. The contest is based on length. There are catch-and-release options available for anglers, but you must have a witness. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021 or visit captainbobsoutdoors.com.