Scattershots: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo cancels 2022 event

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Western New York, difficulties in crossing the Canadian border, and several key vendors and speakers unable to attend in either February or March, the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo slated for Feb. 17-20 has been canceled. Alternative dates in March did not work for a variety of reasons. As a result, the fishing extravaganza is rescheduled for Feb. 16-19, 2023, at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls.
This was a huge disappointment within the angling community, as the expo has become the top “teaching fishing” show in the Great Lakes. This year’s addition of a large focus on fly fishing, a new walleye school, the fact that the salmon school sold out yet again, new beginner clinics for bass, walleye, salmon and kayak fishing and a much bigger offering for the kids with two super kids fishing clinics will have to wait. DEC’s Open House, a big hit in 2020, was to return, too. There was a tremendous amount of effort put forth by show organizers Joe Yaeger, Melissa Gearhart and Frank Campbell. For more information, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com.
SWA Outfitters fair moved to Feb. 19
The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY has announced that it has moved its popular Outfitters Fair from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will still be held at its clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The event allows for the sale of new and used hunting and fishing equipment. Guns and ammunition are not allowed at this event. The Outfitters Fair is open to the public, offers free admission and free parking. If you would like to be an exhibitor, contact 716-796-5372 or 716-864-2938 and secure a table for $35 each. For more information, visit www.southtownswalleye.com.
Virtual ice fishing tournament Jan. 15-16
The Clam Trap Attack Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament is set for Jan. 15-16. It is open to any hard water in North America (U.S. and Canada). Registration is just $10, and it closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 14. The tournament begins at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 15 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16. Search “Clam Trap Attack” in the FishDonkey app to sign up and then to enter your fish in the competition. Check out https://www.facebook.com/CnRelease/.
Eligible species for the tournament will be northern pike, walleye, sunfish, yellow perch and crappie. Thousands of dollars worth of Ice Armor by Clam, Clam Pro Tackle and Clam gift cards will be given away during the event. More details on the tournament can be found at https://clamoutdoors.com/pages/trapattacktournament. A prize structure is included on the site.
Fur handling seminar at Collins set for Jan. 15
To learn more about improved techniques for better preparing pelts while trapping, check out the fur handling seminar hosted by the Erie County Trappers Association on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins, and the event is free.
The seminar teaches pelting, fleshing, stretching, drying and sizing in relation to beaver, muskrat, mink, raccoon, fox and coyote. Kids games, prizes and raffles will take place and the kitchen will be open. Trap supplies and fur hats from Hoot’s Furs will be available. For more information, contact Patti at 716-337-2556 or Hoot at 716-397-1315.