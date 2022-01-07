Scattershots: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo cancels 2022 event

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Western New York, difficulties in crossing the Canadian border, and several key vendors and speakers unable to attend in either February or March, the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo slated for Feb. 17-20 has been canceled. Alternative dates in March did not work for a variety of reasons. As a result, the fishing extravaganza is rescheduled for Feb. 16-19, 2023, at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls.

This was a huge disappointment within the angling community, as the expo has become the top “teaching fishing” show in the Great Lakes. This year’s addition of a large focus on fly fishing, a new walleye school, the fact that the salmon school sold out yet again, new beginner clinics for bass, walleye, salmon and kayak fishing and a much bigger offering for the kids with two super kids fishing clinics will have to wait. DEC’s Open House, a big hit in 2020, was to return, too. There was a tremendous amount of effort put forth by show organizers Joe Yaeger, Melissa Gearhart and Frank Campbell. For more information, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

SWA Outfitters fair moved to Feb. 19