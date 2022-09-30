Scattershots: Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey has two grand-prize winners

The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby completed its awards Sunday during the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival. The contest, held Aug. 19-28, took place in waters in Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. At the awards ceremony, first-place winners in seven species categories were drawn to determine the winner of the grand prize. In the final drawing, there were two species categories remaining. Rather than choose one winner, the two remaining category leaders decided to split the $2,500 prize – Paul Natiella of South Lima with his 35.75-inch carp from the Oak Orchard River and Capt. Anthony Ellis of Salamanca with his 32-inch Olcott steelhead. That meant that each fourth-place fish catcher moved into third place and on up the line.

First-place carp became Mark Yost of Attica with a 34.25-inch fish to win $500. For the Steelhead Division, Roy Leising of East Amherst collected a $500 check with his 29-inch fish. Other category winners were Marty Polovick of Lockport with a 40.25-inch salmon from the Niagara Bar, Ray Mahtook of Youngstown with a 28.5-inch Lake Ontario brown trout, Dave Muir of North Tonawanda with a 21.5-inch Lake Erie smallmouth bass, Catherine Snyder of Niagara Falls with a 29-inch lower river walleye and Steve Klejdys of North Tonawanda with a 38.75-inch Niagara Bar lake trout.

In the youth division, Reagan McCarthy of Wheatfield scored the top salmon with a 37-inch fish; Jayden Hubert of Newfane measured the top trout with a 30-inch Lake Ontario steelhead; Gabby Geiger of Lackawanna was the bass catcher with a 21-inch Lake Erie smallmouth; Mariah Majka of Niagara Falls led the carp division with a 25.75-inch fish; Landon Noon of Burt was the top panfish catcher with an 11-inch white crappie; Dominic Srouji of Ransomville was tops with a 27.5-inch lower river walleye; and Trevor Wilson of Lewiston set the pace with a 26.25-inch sheepshead. Check fishodyssey.net for more information, including the standings in the Fishing Chaos App that recorded the fish.

Western Youth Pheasant Hunt set for Oct. 8-9

Junior small game hunters can hunt pheasants with the help of a mentor Oct. 8-9 in Western New York. If you did not apply for a permit in Niagara County State Parks that offer pheasant hunting, it may be difficult to find public locations that stock birds early. Your best bet is to contact the local DEC wildlife offices in Buffalo at 851-7010 or Allegany at 372-0645. Visit dec.ny.gov for additional information.

For the regular-season opener on Oct. 15, DEC will release nearly 5,000 ring-necked pheasants received through DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca. Birds will be received in all six Western New York counties in Region 9. There may be specific guidelines to follow. For example, a special permit is required in Joseph Davis, Golden Hill and Wilson Tuscarora parks for the first three Saturdays of the season. No hunting can take place in the parks on release days Oct. 21 and 28.

Hunters in Allegany State Park must pick up a free hunting permit in the administration building near Red House Lake before hunting.

Hunters should ask permission from landowners before hunting on private lands. There are some release sites on private lands with a stipulation that permission is obtained prior to hunting. For a complete list of pheasant stocking locations in WNY, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/126238.html.

LOTSA salmon school open for registration

Registrations are being accepted for the popular salmon school that is coordinated by the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association and held in conjunction with the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo. Dates for the 2023 show are set for Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. This deep dive into salmon fishing has sold out every year it has been held, sometimes as early as Thanksgiving.

Keynote speakers for the school this year will be Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sportfishing out of Olcott; Capt. Russell Gahagan of Michigan, one of the winningest tournament anglers on Lake Michigan and Capt. Rob Mallory, who fishes Sodus and Oswego with Team Angling Addict, fishing the Eastern Basin of Lake Ontario. This is a three-day event with a Friday night social, a full day of schooling on Saturday and a Sunday question and answer session with the instructors. Cost to attend is $100 per person, which includes a full pass for the show. Check the details at niagarafishingexpo.com. For more information on LOTSA, visit lotsa1.org.

Bassmasters Slamfest to benefit UB Fishing Club

Teams of bass chasers will compete in the October Slamfest, a contest sponsored by Western New York Bassmasters to benefit the University of Buffalo’s Bassmasters Club. The contest is slated for Oct. 16 out of the Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo and entry fee is $150 for up to three anglers per boat. Fishing time is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6 a.m. There will be 85% payback, with additional proceeds going to the club. For more information, contact Nolan Rogers at nolanrog@buffalo.edu.