Scattershots: Gowanda fishing clinic, antique tackle show, LOTSA Dock Talk

Gowanda fishing clinic May 7

Anyone ages 6 and up is invited to attend a free youth and adult fishing clinic through the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, 230 Aldrich St., Gowanda, on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You must preregister at gowandafirerescue.com.

The event will begin at the fire hall for an orientation and then participants will head to Cattaraugus Creek for fishing lessons from the many volunteers. Co-sponsors include Region 9 DEC, area fishing clubs and local businesses. This has been designated a free fishing day event so no fishing license is required for anyone 16 or older. Some fishing rods and reels are available for use. Junior anglers must be accompanied by an adult. Lunch will be provided for free. For more information, contact Bill Mansfield at 955-9785.

Antique fishing tackle show May 7

New York’s longest-running tackle show will be taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at the Elks Lodge No. 41, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport. The 32nd annual event for tackle collectors and the general public is a great opportunity to buy, sell or view vintage tackle displays – many from Western New York. If you have some antique tackle you would like to be appraised, bring it to the show.

Admission is $5. Spouses and children younger than 16 are free. If you would like to exhibit some of your vintage tackle, tables are $20. Setup for the show will take place at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Dan Bedford at 713-9410. For questions on appraisals, contact Mark Schmitkons at 751-6611.

New fisheries group forming

Since December 2017, DEC has been working with the Lake Ontario Fisheries Management Focus Group, consisting of Lake Ontario anglers who represent the open lake and tributary fisheries, to improve DEC’s fisheries management and better meet the desires of anglers.

This group will become a formal entity this year known as the Lake Ontario Fisheries Advisory Council (LOFAC). Membership will include eight open lake anglers and eight tributary anglers representing four lake management areas of Lake Ontario (West, West Central, East Central, and East). The new advisory council will consist of a mix of individuals who served on the Lake Ontario Fisheries Management Focus Group and new members. LOFAC will have regular meetings with DEC and will provide input from Lake Ontario anglers to DEC fisheries managers and biologists, as well as helping DEC communicate fisheries science and management to the public. It is hoped the first meeting will take place this spring.

LOTSA’s Dock Talk with Hajecki

Timing is everything as the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) prepares to hold its spring seminar “at the dock” of one of the top charter captains in the area. At 7 p.m. May 5, the fishing group will be sponsoring a seminar on spring king salmon fishing and electronics by Capt. Rich Hajecki, of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing. The seminar will be held at Bootleggers Cove Marina in Wilson. He will be giving the seminar from the back of his boat, Yankee Troller. Marty Polovick of Lockport will be grilling some of his famous hot dogs starting at 6 p.m. This is also the day before the start of the Lake Ontario Counties Spring Derby and you could pick up some important tips on catching the big one.

Hajecki is one of the top competition fishermen on the lake. He also works for Krenzer Marine on Sodus Bay as the service manager and marine electronics sales manager. He will be going over the types and options of transducers, mounting and placement of the electronics and transducers, settings on the electronics and how to use and fine-tune them to help you get the best results from them while fishing. He also will be taking any questions. For more information on LOTSA, check out lotsa1.org.

Lake Erie outreach event postponed

DEC has postponed its State of Lake Erie angler outreach event that was scheduled for April 26 at Woodlawn Beach State Park. It will be rescheduled for early summer.

The 2021 Lake Erie Annual Report is now available on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/2021lkerierpt.pdf. For further information, contact Jason Robinson, Lake Erie unit leader at 366-0228.