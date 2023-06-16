Free Fishing Weekend with youth events set for next weekend

New York State will hold another Free Fishing Weekend on June 24 and 25. People who are required to purchase a license (age 16 and older) are exempt from holding a license during Saturday and Sunday angling activities. The idea is to give people hands-on experiences on the water to educate and encourage further fishing fun in the future. However, despite not having a license, you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish. Check out www.dec.ny.gov for details.

Kids fishing derbies and fishing clinics are important components to the Free Fishing Weekend. On June 24, the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen will work in conjunction with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to hold its annual Teach-Me-To-Fishing Youth Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park, Route 277 in Orchard Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free event is focused on youngsters ages 15 and under. Rods and reels are available for loan or bring your own tackle. Worms will be provided for free. No food or drinks will be available, but you may bring your own. You must pre-register by calling 716-533-4070 or visiting the Federation website at www.ecfsc.org.

Also on June 24, the Town of Newfane will hold a “Hooks for Harry” contest for kids 4 to 15 years old. This is a memorial event remembering the late Harrison Hazlett of Olcott, who died last year. It will be held at the Town of Newfane Marina and 18 Mile Creek up to Burt Dam from 8 a.m. to noon. Children ages 4 to 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No fishing from boats. The official measuring station will be in the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott.

On June 25, the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs and the Niagara River Anglers Association will team up for a kids contest at the NRAA’s Wilderness Preserve on Balmer Road in Youngstown from 9 a.m. to noon. The contest is open for the first 40 kids, and you can register by calling Paul Jackson at 716-998-8910. Junior anglers must be accompanied by parents or guardians. Bring your own gear, but if you don’t have any, the NRAA will have some available to use for the morning. Lunch will be provided by the Federation. There will be prizes for the biggest fish, most fish and other fun categories. Worms will be available for free.

Major League Fishing invades Cayuga Lake

It was an incredible professional fishing event last week on Cayuga Lake. New Jersey pro angler Adrian Avena caught eight scorable bass the final day of fishing on June 11 – with his best five fish totaling 28 pounds, 10 ounces – to win the $100,000 check in the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage 5 out of Union Springs. Avena’s two-day Knockout and Championship Round involving his 10 best bass was 58 pounds. Over four days of the competition, Avena’s 20 bass weighed 105 pounds. It was his first MLF win.

Five other pro anglers broke the century mark. Finishing in second place was Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and his 20-fish total was 106 pounds, 10 ounces. Other 100-pound anglers were Jacob Wheeler (100 pounds, 8 ounces), Alton Jones Jr. (102 pounds, 4 ounces), Matt Becker (102 pounds) and Kevin Van Dam (102 pounds, 2 ounces).

Avena was drop shotting with Berkley PowerBait Flat Worms and Berkley Gulp! Alive Minnows, primarily in a favorite chartreuse color.

Television coverage of the Cayuga Lake tournament will air as two, two-hour episodes starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 on the Discovery Channel. For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com.

Sportsman’s Advocate McDermott dies in crash

Rick McDermott of Pulaski, founder and president of the New York Crossbow Coalition, was killed in a car crash last weekend while travelling along Route 104 in the Town of Albion in Oswego County. He was travelling with his wife, Annemarie, who also died in the automobile accident.

McDermott was a founding member and past chairman of the New York Sportsmen’s Advisory Council, and currently served as vice-chair. He was also the vice president of the Albion Fish and Game Club and the Oswego County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, as well as an active member of New York State Conservation Council. In 2014, he was inducted into the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame.

His leadership was instrumental in establishing the current crossbow season, and he was still leading the charge to make the crossbow legal across all seasons. He had retired from his full-time job a few months ago and he was in the process of phasing out being a part-time contractor. His plans were to spend more time in Albany to expand the use of crossbows during the early archery season and help remove current restrictions on crossbow usage. He was hopeful that at least one current bill (A6815) would pass the Assembly after overwhelmingly passing the Senate. His loss will have a huge impact on the sporting community, and we send condolences to the entire family.