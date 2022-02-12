Scattershots: Free fishing weekend, Chautauqua Ice Derby, Great Backyard Bird Count

Free Fishing weekend set
The first Free Fishing weekend of the new year is scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20. What this means is you don’t need a fishing license to fish anywhere in the state in freshwater if you are 16 years of age or older. Anyone under 16 years of age does not need a license. However, you must still abide by the rules and regulations that pertain to the body of water you intend to fish. To find out more about the state’s free fishing weekends, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/89821.html.
While the intent of the weekend was to get more people involved with ice fishing, you can use it for any kind of freshwater fishing, including the open waters of the Niagara River. To learn more about ice fishing, click through to https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/119684.html. It’s also a perfect opportunity to take a friend or family member.
Hogan’s Hut Chautauqua Ice Derby Feb. 19
Hogan’s Hut, 3503 Old Bridge Road, Stow, has put together an ice fishing contest for Feb. 19 focused on walleye for walleye fishermen through the hard water. The competition will run from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Measure your biggest walleye no later than 7:30 p.m. at Hogan’s Hut. You can verify your catch any time during the day, and the fish must not be frozen. There is a 90% payout for the top five places, with 10% of the proceeds will be dedicated to the North Harmony Food Pantry.
Contestants must be signed up by 8 p.m. on Feb. 18. Biggest fish measured by length will win. In the event of a tie, it will be based on weight. Entry fee is $30 per person. There is a junior bracket for youngsters 15 years of age and under for $15. You must sign a waiver in the store before you can go fishing. For more information, call 789-3831.
Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 18-21
It’s time to grab your binoculars or spotting scope for the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Last year, the participation was incredible as more than 300,000 people joined the four-day event. During that timeframe, approximately 6,436 species of birds were identified. It will be difficult to top those bird watching feats.
It’s easy to get involved. First, decide where you want to sit (or stand) to watch birds for four consecutive days, observing for 15 minutes or more each day. Then when you arrive each day, count the birds you see in the chosen location. If you can identify birds by sound; they count, too. Compile all your bird sightings and log them in at birdcount.org. If you are a little unsure on what you should be doing or would like to find out more information, a free webinar is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.. You must register in advance at the tab that can be found at birdcount.org. It will be a great learning experience, you will be helping a worthy cause, and it’s free.
New Recreation-themed Trail Support Patches
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is asking hikers, bikers, horseback riders, campers, and cross-country skiers to help support the Conservation Fund’s Outdoor Recreation, Trail Maintenance and Development account to help maintain and enhance DEC’s non-motorized recreation trails throughout the state. In doing so, they can receive a patch of their preferred outdoor activity, which just so happens to be the five most popular outdoor actions listed earlier (outside of hunting and fishing). The 2022 patches are $5 each and the complete set is $25. They can be purchased from any license-issuing agent in the state or online at https://decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com/.
Since its introduction in 2007, patch sales have funded a variety of projects, including the construction of a boardwalk and pit privy in Texas Hollow State Forest; foot bridges on the Northville-Placid Trail and at the Catskill Visitor Center; an accessible horse mounting platform at Brookfield horse assembly area; and multiple lean-tos in the High Peaks Wilderness. Patch funds were also used to purchase materials for the new mountain bike trails at Elm Ridge Wild Forest and to maintain the Otter Creek horse trails. You can learn more about the trail supporter patches at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/36016.html. Not all are available right now. The current patch for cross-country skiing is only available until Feb. 28 and then the hiking patch becomes available March 1 through April 30 while supplies last.