Scattershots: Free fishing weekend, Chautauqua Ice Derby, Great Backyard Bird Count

Contestants must be signed up by 8 p.m. on Feb. 18. Biggest fish measured by length will win. In the event of a tie, it will be based on weight. Entry fee is $30 per person. There is a junior bracket for youngsters 15 years of age and under for $15. You must sign a waiver in the store before you can go fishing. For more information, call 789-3831.

It’s time to grab your binoculars or spotting scope for the 25 th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Last year, the participation was incredible as more than 300,000 people joined the four-day event. During that timeframe, approximately 6,436 species of birds were identified. It will be difficult to top those bird watching feats.

It’s easy to get involved. First, decide where you want to sit (or stand) to watch birds for four consecutive days, observing for 15 minutes or more each day. Then when you arrive each day, count the birds you see in the chosen location. If you can identify birds by sound; they count, too. Compile all your bird sightings and log them in at birdcount.org. If you are a little unsure on what you should be doing or would like to find out more information, a free webinar is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.. You must register in advance at the tab that can be found at birdcount.org. It will be a great learning experience, you will be helping a worthy cause, and it’s free.