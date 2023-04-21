Fly Fishing Film Tour in West Seneca

University at Buffalo Costa 5 Rivers and Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be hosting an evening of fly fishing at the Ridge West Seneca on May 2. The 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour begins at 6 p.m. Donation is $15 to attend. It is one of the premier film festivals in the country featuring short fly fishing films around the globe. There will be raffles and door prizes, as well as vendor tables for businesses such as Orvis Buffalo, 716 Fly Fishing, Native Fish Coalition and more.

The restaurant is located at 555 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Tickets are available at Orvis Buffalo, at any of the local TU meetings, at restaurant, or online at https://wnytu-2023F3T.eventbrite.com.

Ladies Fly Fishing Day May 20

If you are a woman interested in getting started in fly fishing, Orvis Buffalo, in conjunction with the Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited, will be holding its first-ever Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic on May 20. The session will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sprague Brook County Park in Glenwood. Fishing gear will be provided. A limited number of spots (15) are available so don’t delay in registering.

Adam Slavinski from Orvis will be leading the instruction. Several TU members also have offered their help (including some certified guides). Dolores Sheehan with TU is the facilitator.

The program will start with the basics of fly fishing. This includes how a fly rod works, preparing the rod, choosing a fly, tying knots, stream safety and identifying where to cast. The group will then head out to the pond to practice casting and perhaps catching a fish or two. There is no charge. Email Sheehan at womensgroup@wnytroutunlimited.org for more information and to register.

LOC Derby Set for May 5-14

Get ready to rumble on Lake Ontario. The Spring Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby will begin May 5 and continue for 10 days among four divisions – salmon, lake trout, brown trout and walleye. Only the largest salmon will have a chance for the $15,000 grand prize. First place in each division is $2,000 and second place is $1,000. Cash prizes are available for the top 20 places in each fish species.

In addition to the final leaderboard, $1,100 is available in daily prizes, including $500 for the largest salmon each day and $200 for the largest lake trout, brown trout and walleye each day (based on minimum sizes established by the derby). Should a minimum size fish not be caught on any day, the prize money will roll over to the next day. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will also be offering a $1,000 prize for the largest salmon caught by a LOTSA member (including their witness). Find out more about LOTSA at lotsa1.org. To find out more information about the derby, including registration costs, weigh stations and more, visit loc.org.

WNY Chapter of TU meeting

The Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be holding its monthly meeting April 25 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with fly tying and a social gathering, followed by the guest speakers.

Professional guide Lindsay Agness, who is Trout Unlimited New York State Council Youth Education Committee Chairperson, will be talking about the great things that TU has been doing to engage youth and young adults. A speaker from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is expected to update the group on the organization’s latest projects and initiatives for 2023. The meeting is open to the public.