Scattershots: Fly-fishing courses, trap leagues begin, scholarship available and more

At the Alden Rod and Gun Club, at 12 County Line Road, the spring trap league begins April 9 and runs through June 11. This is a 300-bird scratch league, and all league and practice shooters are welcome. Sign-up time is 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Starting May 5, there will be a sign-up time from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

On April 11, Allied Sportsmen Club, at 12846 Clinton St., will kick off its spring trap league. This is a 300-bird scratch league and Sunday shooting will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. You must have 12 scores in 10 weeks. On June 13, there will be a shoot-off for classes A, B, C, and D based on scratch scores. A banquet will follow. Practice shooters and nonmember public are welcome to participate in the league. Instructors are available. Call Joe Truty at 857-1458.

Scholarship candidates sought

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International is looking for qualified high school seniors or students enrolled in college to apply for its annual William Schwartz Memorial Scholarship. Applicants should be in an environmental, biology, fisheries or similar course of study. Application deadline is May 1.