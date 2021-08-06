Scattershots: Fish Odyssey changes, hunting and trapping licenses on sale

The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby, to be held out of Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties, is making some significant changes as it enters its 46th year. At the top of the list is an expanded time frame to try to catch a winning fish. This year’s contest is scheduled from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. The species categories will remain the same for the adults and junior anglers. The Adult Division includes, salmon, brown trout, lake trout, steelhead, walleye, smallmouth bass and carp. The Youth Division features salmon, trout (brown, lake and rainbow/steelhead), carp, bass (largemouth and smallmouth), walleye, sheepshead and panfish.

Another change will be the incorporation of a smartphone app called Fishing Chaos. This will be the only way people will be able to register for the event (kids 15 and under are still free; adults are $30 for the entire derby or $15 for one day) and the only way that fish can be entered for the family competition. This year’s derby will be based on length, and you must use an approved measuring board to take photos of your catch. This will allow for more fishing time (you don’t have to submit your catch to a weigh station) and, if you so desire, you can release the fish after you record the information in the app. You will also be able to fish, and register a catch, 24 hours a day.