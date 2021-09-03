Scattershots: First Responders Day, Hamburg Gun Show, antlerless deer season set

SWA First Responders Day Sept. 11

The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will be paying tribute to those people who sacrifice every day all year long by hosting First Responders Day on Lake Erie on Sept. 11. The club is planning for fishing out of all Lake Erie ports in New York waters from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a fish fry and picnic at the club located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

If you would like to fish, contact Steve Haak at 225-0229 or call the club at 649-8202 and let them know which port. You could also contact Haak if you would like to donate your time with your boat on the water. Donations for the event can be made in care of Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. For more information, check out southtownswalleye.org.

LOTSA meeting Sept. 9

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will be holding its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, returning to its location at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, for the first time since the pandemic began. The seminar is open to the public and is free. For more information, visit the club’s website at lotsa1.org.