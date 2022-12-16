Scattershots: First Day Hikes scheduled for Jan. 1

Start the new year with a celebratory hike into New York’s outstanding natural resources with the help of the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Canal Corporation to kick off 2023. There is a long list of hikes that are available. Outdoor walks include state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands across the Empire State.

The 12th annual event will offer hikes and walks that are family-friendly, and typically range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions. They can be self-guided or with a volunteer or staff-led guide. Find the list of options with State Parks at https://parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?ft=36&lct=0. For a list of activities through the DEC, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/112174.html. First day hikes through the Canal Corporation can be found at https://www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals. Stretch those legs as part of your New Year’s resolution in the state’s public lands.

Hanover Club’s Clays for Cash Shoot set for Jan. 1

The Clays for Cash Shoot is slated for the Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road in Forestville. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shooting starts at 9 a.m. The last squad will head out at 11 a.m. This 100-bird sporting clays shoot is non-NSCA registered. Cost is $45 for the main event with an additional $10 for a Lewis option. Register at the club or online at winscoreonline.com.

This friendly shoot is open to the public. ATVs and golf carts are welcome. If you don’t have a squad, one will be assigned. As an added incentive, targets will be set by Angelo Toto. The course is 100% automated. For more information, contact Bill Scott at 480-2202.

Oneida Lake fish survey results

Fishing in Oneida Lake, the largest inland lake entirely within the state’s borders, is again ranked among the top fisheries in the state following a creel survey that took place in 2022.

The survey is conducted every five years through researchers from Cornell University. A total of 220,000 boat hours were recorded from May to October, with 70% of trips targeting walleye, 16% for bass and 12% for yellow perch until October. Then 70% of all trips include yellow perch.

This past year, walleye creel numbers increased thanks to a change in daily limit from three to five fish per person. Catch rates were 0.54 fish per angler hour for walleyes, well above the last surveys in 2013 and 2018. The total walleye harvest was 107,000 fish, the highest observed since 2010. Harvest did not exceed 60,000 fish any year since that timeframe. A total of 93 percent of all legal fish caught were harvested.

Catch rates for black bass were 0.62 fish per angler hour, increasing from 0.70 to 0.92 from May to July and decreasing thereafter. Anglers reported catching four smallmouth bass for every largemouth bass. For yellow perch, angler catch rates are highest in the fall and 2022 proved that once again. Catch rates for anglers targeting yellow perch averaged 0.68 fish per angler hour for the first three months of the season, increased to around 1.00 fish per angler hour in August and September, and increased further to 1.38 in October. The full report will be released in the spring.

Capt. Bob’s Winter Fishing Derby begins Jan. 2

With the new year only two weeks away, get ready for the annual Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby slated to kick off Jan. 2. The friendly contest will run through March 15. The store is located at 10295 Main St. in Clarence for registering, and it would make a great last-minute stocking stuffer for a favorite winter angler. Entry fee is $20, and fish may be caught through the ice or in open water. The contest is based on fish length and there are catch and release options available for certain species, but you must have a witness.

There will be species categories for steelhead, brown trout, walleye, northern pike, perch, crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021 or visit https://captbobsoutdoors.com.