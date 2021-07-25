Scattershots: Eye Candy wins Sunset Bay Shootout

The state’s Deer Management Assistance Program is an opportunity for landowners to manage white-tailed deer on their property. It also can provide some incentive to give other licensed hunters the chance to access private lands for deer hunting should the landowner require assistance. Landowners can use DMAP to address crop damage, forest regeneration problems, protect areas of rare and sensitive plants, enhance municipal deer harvest and produce custom deer hunting opportunities.

The Department of Environmental Conservation issues the special DMAP permits to a landowner or a group of landowners in need of management assistance. Permits and tags are valid for use only during the open hunting seasons, for use by licensed hunters. Only antlerless deer may be taken through this program. To download an application, go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/33973.html. The application deadline is Aug. 1.

Ito wins Bassmaster Tournament in St. Lawrence

Taku Ito, a bass fishing sensation from Chiba, Japan, came from behind with a 26-pound bag of smallmouth bass on the final day of action to win the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite Tournament at the St. Lawrence River out of Waddington last weekend. His four-day total of bass was 90 pounds.