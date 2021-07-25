Scattershots: Eye Candy wins Sunset Bay Shootout

A total of 140 teams were poised to chase some $300,000 in cash and prizes in the 11th annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout on July 17, the largest single-day shootout in the country.
However, near-record rainfall fell long and hard, causing the Cattaraugus Creek watershed to flood. A small craft advisory in Lake Erie kept people off the water. Tournament officials were forced to have competitors evacuate their boats from the marinas, and in the nick of time. It became an emergency. As the power of the water came down through the system, many docks were damaged. Sunday tournament fishing was canceled, too.
Due to tournament rules, it came down to a lottery drawing of the teams. In the end, the all-female team “Eye-Candy” won the grand prize check for $15,000 and their names inscribed on the trophy. Capt. Kim Skoczylas of Sheldon was the skipper of the Eye-Candy squad. Other team members included Amy Plecas of Colden, Joyce Sabuda of Blasdell, Debora Butzer of Forestville, and Kathy Shaffer of Portville. Skoczylas was quick to heap praise on the tournament officials, as well as their spouses and significant others who supported the team.
Winner of the Big Fish Friday contest was Bob Rustowicz and his Forever Fishing Team of Tom Brunn of South Wales and Gregg Shelvay, weighing in a walleye that tipped the scales at 10.6 pounds.
DMAP deadline is Aug. 1
The state’s Deer Management Assistance Program is an opportunity for landowners to manage white-tailed deer on their property. It also can provide some incentive to give other licensed hunters the chance to access private lands for deer hunting should the landowner require assistance. Landowners can use DMAP to address crop damage, forest regeneration problems, protect areas of rare and sensitive plants, enhance municipal deer harvest and produce custom deer hunting opportunities.
The Department of Environmental Conservation issues the special DMAP permits to a landowner or a group of landowners in need of management assistance. Permits and tags are valid for use only during the open hunting seasons, for use by licensed hunters. Only antlerless deer may be taken through this program. To download an application, go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/33973.html. The application deadline is Aug. 1.
Ito wins Bassmaster Tournament in St. Lawrence
Taku Ito, a bass fishing sensation from Chiba, Japan, came from behind with a 26-pound bag of smallmouth bass on the final day of action to win the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite Tournament at the St. Lawrence River out of Waddington last weekend. His four-day total of bass was 90 pounds.
After the first day, Ito was in 38th place with a limit catch weighing 17 pounds, 15 ounces. He moved up to 11th place on Day 2, and to 7th place on Day 3. He was fishing an area in Lake Ontario, a two-hour run each way from Waddington, which only left him 2 1/2 hours to fish each day. The last two days, he fished off Chaumont Bay. Ito used drop shot rigs to catch some fish and rubber worms for others to win a check for $100,000. Runner-up was Justin Atkins of Florence, Ala., with a four-day total of 88 pounds, 12 ounces. The St. Lawrence River was named as a 2022 Elite Tournament site this week, out of Clayton.
Lake sturgeon spawning in Genesee River
In what is being termed as a milestone in Great Lakes restoration, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the discovery of a spawning female lake sturgeon in the Genesee River near Rochester. According to the agency, this is the first time this has happened in over 50 years.
DEC has been stocking lake sturgeon in the lower Genesee River since 2003. In May of this year, a field crew from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Tunison Laboratory of Aquatic Science netted the 61-inch, nearly 70-pound female lake sturgeon. The return of spawning lake sturgeon provides evidence that restoration efforts are leading to tangible improvements to the ecosystem and support fisheries restoration and management goals. To learn more about lake sturgeon restoration, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111557.html.