Scattershots: Drawing set for 2022 Bassmaster Classic trip

The second Honeoye Lake Varsity Ducks Unlimited One-Day Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12. The tournament will be held on Honeoye Lake only this year, coordinated by Doc’s Tackle, 8960 Main St., Honeoye. Entry fee is $50 for anglers ages 10 and older.

Five largest panfish by weight (including bluegill, perch, crappie, pumpkinseed) wins the tournament. No bullhead will be allowed. First place overall will win $1,000 plus a Weatherby Element 12-gauge. There are “lunker pots” for the largest fish in each category for bluegill, perch, walleye, bass, pickerel and crappie. Weigh-in will take place at the Honeoye American Legion Hall starting at noon. You must be in line by 2 p.m.

A Youth Division is available for $10. There is no charge for anglers 10 years old and under for a special Kids Division, but you must be registered. You must only be registered in one division. For more information, call 585-229-BASS.

