Scattershots: Drawing set for 2022 Bassmaster Classic trip

Even though the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo in February was canceled due to Covid concerns, show organizers are continuing to focus on “Teaching Fishing” by holding a drawing for one person and a guest to attend the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. The “world series of fishing” event will take place at Lake Hartwell, S.C., with weigh-ins and the Classic Expo being held in Greenville, S.C.
The VIP package includes hotel accommodations at the Hilton Garden Inn of Anderson for four nights, VIP parking pass and access to the VisitAnderson Hospitality Suite for both morning launches and weigh-ins each day, a $500 Visa gift card, gift packets and more. The package is valued at more than $2,000.
As an added bonus you will receive a four-day pass to the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo on Feb. 16-19, 2023, with every ticket purchased. A maximum of 200 tickets will be sold. Proceeds benefit bass fishing education at the 2023 Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo. To sign up, go to https://niagarafishingexpo.com/2022-attractions/#bass. The announcement of the winner will take place on Super Bowl Sunday on the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo’s Facebook page with a live drawing.
Doc’s Tackle/DU Ice Tournament is Feb. 12
The second Honeoye Lake Varsity Ducks Unlimited One-Day Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12. The tournament will be held on Honeoye Lake only this year, coordinated by Doc’s Tackle, 8960 Main St., Honeoye. Entry fee is $50 for anglers ages 10 and older.
Five largest panfish by weight (including bluegill, perch, crappie, pumpkinseed) wins the tournament. No bullhead will be allowed. First place overall will win $1,000 plus a Weatherby Element 12-gauge. There are “lunker pots” for the largest fish in each category for bluegill, perch, walleye, bass, pickerel and crappie. Weigh-in will take place at the Honeoye American Legion Hall starting at noon. You must be in line by 2 p.m.
A Youth Division is available for $10. There is no charge for anglers 10 years old and under for a special Kids Division, but you must be registered. You must only be registered in one division. For more information, call 585-229-BASS.
DEC named agency of the year by NDA
The National Deer Association has named the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation as 2021 Agency of the Year because of its outstanding leadership in whitetail deer management. This national award was for more than the Bureau of Wildlife’s successful deer management program. DEC also is being recognized for its efforts to involve Empire State hunters in the planning and management process, a program driven by science but with public input from the hunting community.
“A quick comparison to other states shows just how successful and diverse New York’s deer management program is,” said Kip Adams, NDA’s Chief Conservation Officer. “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has gone the extra mile in the past year to address limitations regarding hunter opportunity, suburban hunting, deer overabundance and their integration of setting deer population objectives using social and biological science that ranks among the highest in the country.”
In addition to completing an updated Deer Management Plan that was released in June, DEC also worked closely with Albany to reduce the minimum age for deer hunting with a firearm from 14 to 12 years of age. Hunting hours were expanded to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset and the agency implemented wearing mandatory fluorescent orange or pink during big game season when hunting with a firearm.
Dr. Krysten Schuler, wildlife disease ecologist, assistant research professor at Cornell University’s Wildlife Health Lab, was recognized by the NDA as Professional Deer Manager of the Year for her work as part of DEC’s wildlife health program. She was recognized for her leadership in managing and slowing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease nationally and her contributions to CWD prevention in New York.
Erie County SWCD tree, shrub seedling on sale
The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District announced that its annual tree and shrub seedling sale is underway. A total of 30 species of trees and shrubs are available in lots of 10 to 500. In addition, wildflower seed mixes and seedling packets are available.
Order forms can be obtained at ecswcd.org or you can call the East Aurora offices at 652-8480 Ext. 5. Orders must be received by March 4 and pickup will be on April 23.