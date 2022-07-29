Scattershots: Double T Memorial Shoot, Twin Counties Summer Classic, Turkey survey month

Double T Memorial 3-D Shoot Aug. 7

Double T Archery Club, located at 1120 North French Road in Amherst, will be holding a 3-D Memorial Shoot on Aug. 7 to memorialize club members who have recently died. Formerly known as the Bill Brown Memorial Shoot, registration will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club.

Any kind of archery equipment will be allowed. There will be 15 3-D targets on the first half of the course, and 15 3-D targets on the second half. There will also be 10-14 bag targets for traditional shooters only. Cost is $15 per adult. Junior shooters under 10 years of age are free with a paying adult. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. For more information, call 716-688-0438.

Twin Counties Summer Classic Underway

Niagara and Orleans counties are teaming up for the inaugural Twin Counties Summer Classic on Lake Ontario from July 30 to Aug. 21, with prize structure based on numbers of boats. An Amateur Division is available based on five fish for $150. The Pro Division will be based on the best seven fish for $300. Once a fish is weighed in, it cannot be upgraded. All licensed charter captains must enter the Pro Division.

There are three weigh stations: The Boat Doctors in Olcott; Captain’s Cove in Waterport; and Route 18 Tackle in Kendall. Register at any one site at any time for the contest. There will be a 100% cash payout, with one place paid out for every 10 boats entered. Daily updates will be handled through the Route 18 Tackle Facebook page.

August is turkey survey month

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for some help in the month of August from citizen “scientists” to help monitor wild turkey numbers throughout the state.

Turkey populations in New York State peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, over the past decade, turkey productivity has consistently been less than average, leading to lower populations. Since 1996, DEC has conducted the annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey to track wild turkey populations and estimate the number of wild turkey poults (young of the year) per hen statewide. This allows DEC to gauge reproductive success and predict future turkey populations and harvest opportunities.

DEC uses reported observations of wild turkeys to track annual productivity over time and in different parts of the state. Data collected helps wildlife managers forecast hunting prospects for the coming fall and spring seasons. To submit turkey observations, an online form is available through the DEC website. To find out more information about the program, and for a link to the report form, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/48732.html.

Walleye Challenge deadline

The Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge is set for Aug. 20 out of Chadwick Bay Marina in Dunkirk. The registration deadline is Aug. 10. Teams may consist of two to five anglers, and the rod limit is nine (if you have at least three anglers on your team). The tournament is open to all waters of Lake Erie, and your six biggest walleye may be brought to the state-of-the-art certified scale system. Cost to register for the main event is $500, which includes Big Fish for the Day. Optional calcuttas are also available.

The Big Fish Friday event, which is optional, will take place Aug. 19. Entry is $100. Fishing starts at 6 a.m. Teams may only bring one fish to the scales, and you must be in line by 3:30 p.m. Eligible waters are Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River. The registration form and links to pay online are on the registration page that can be found at https://innovative-outdoors.com/event-details.

O’Connell wins rookie honors in Stihl Timbersports Contest

Andrew O’Connell of West Falls earned first place in the U.S. Rookie Championship, a category in the Stihl Timbersports 2022 U.S. Championships held last weekend in Little Rock, Ark. O’Connell bested seven other competitors. The deciding factor was the Standing Block event, with O’Connell setting a U.S. national record time of 13.83 seconds.

Matt Cogar of West Virginia claimed the gold medal for the men’s division for his first title since 2018. Erin LaVole of Washington nipped two-time U.S. Women’s Champion Martha King. It was also LaVole’s first national title since 2018. Results can be found at https://data.stihl-timbersports.com.