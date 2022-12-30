Scattershots: Derby Launch Party, late deer hunting season, winter archery league

Derby Launch Party for Southtowns Walleye Jan. 6

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York wil host a Derby Launch Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 6 at its clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. The 39th annual event, the club's big derby, is slated for June 10-18. Once again, more than $100,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs to club members. You have plenty of time to join the organization and the contest. If you sign up the evening of the launch gathering, you will receive one free well drink.

There is going to be some changes to the competition in 2023 and those are scheduled to be announced at 7:30 p.m. Derby coordinators will be revealing prize structure, new rules, sponsors, weigh stations and the cost to enter. Anyone showing up for the launch will be entitled to a free barbecue burger and free tasting from Community Beer Works. It will be an exciting kickoff to the 2023 contest. For more information, contact Kim at 864-2938 or visit the club website at southtownswalleye.com.

Late deer hunting seasons for January

The Holiday Deer Hunt that started Monday in the Southern Zone ends Sunday. If you missed the hunt due to weather issues, you might want to consider the special hunt in Tompkins County that will be open from Jan. 14 through Jan. 31. Known as the Deer Management Focus Area season, this is a unique hunt for antlerless deer only. You can find out more information at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/82382.html.

For the special January hunt, you must hunt within program boundaries. Rifles may be used except for hunting within Robert H. Treman or Buttermilk Falls State Parks, where only bows and crossbows may be used. Anyone licensed to deer hunt may register with the DMFA program to obtain a free permit and carcass tag. An additional permit must be obtained through the state parks if you intend to hunt there. Do not use any leftover tags during the January season. You must complete a hunting activity log within seven days of the close of the season.

If you want to take a trip to Suffolk County, the firearms deer season is open the month of January. Some towns require permits. For additional details on the January hunt, click through to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/40409.html. Safe hunting.

Niagara Region 3-D Winter Archery League begins

The traveling Niagara Region 3-D Winter Archery League is scheduled to begin Jan. 8 at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St. (quarter-mile east of Crittenden Road), Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. until noon. New shooters (including walk-on shooters) and teams are welcome. Teams consist of three to six shooters. There are three classes, 30 yards, 40 yards and 50 yards (all known distances), but range finders are allowed. Any sights can be used in all classes.

There will be 14 Sundays of shooting until April 16, with a shoot-off and banquet scheduled for April 30. Other clubs that are part of the league are Allied Sportsmen in Alden, Alden Rod and Gun Club in Alden, Erie County Conservation Society in Chaffee and Double T Archery Club in Amherst. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Former Newfane Supervisor Horanburg dies at 73

Timothy Horanburg, the former Town of Newfane supervisor for three decades, died Dec. 22 at the age of 73.

Horanburg, who lived in Olcott, enjoyed a life of public service and he was a champion of sportfishing during his time in office. He was instrumental in helping secure a Great Lakes Salmon Team Tournament (run out of Olcott and Wilson) that was started by Lowrance Electronics, working closely with the late Walter “Skip” Hartman, of Olcott, as chairman of the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board. He worked closely with the late Sen. John Daly to obtain grant funds and state member items money to make Olcott one of the top access ports on the lake. That recognition contributed handily to the naming of Olcott Beach as the "Ultimate Fishing Town" by the World Fishing Network in 2012.

Thanks to more grant funding, through Horanburg’s guidance, Fisherman’s Park at Burt Dam was revamped through bank stabilization and much habitat work for the benefit of anglers. His encore performance was the establishment of an outer harbor breakwall at Olcott (thanks to the Lake Ontario Resiliency Economic Development Initiative) to help construct a true safe harbor for boaters, while also creating additional fishing access to the lake. He was also a proud supporter of the Niagara County Fall Classic Fishing Derby, now referred to as the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey. Thanks to Horanburg for all he did for fish and fishing through the years. He will be missed.